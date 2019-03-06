- EUR/USD is adding to Friday’s gains in the vicinity of the critical barrier at 1.1200 the figure.
- Speculations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve keep weighing on the buck and are bolstering the upside in spot.
- US ISM manufacturing will be the salient event later in the session.
EUR/USD is prolonging the upside momentum sparked at the end of last week and is approaching the key 1.1200 mark on Monday, as market participants continue to adjust to the probability of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the not-so-distant future. This scenario is propped up by the inversion of the US yield curve, while the absence of traction in inflation figures and some weakness seen in recent indicators have been also collaborating with this view.
In addition, recent threats from President Trump to impose tariffs on all of US imports from Mexico have added concerns to the prospects of a global slowdown, at the same time sustaining the rally in bonds and dragging global yields to fresh lows.
This upbeat note surrounding the European currency should be transitory, however, as a move on rates appears quite distant in the Fed’s horizon, as per recent Fedspeak, and on the back of solid labour market, temporary lack of upside traction in consumer prices and still healthy economy. If we add the safe haven appeal of the buck, broad G10 central banks’ dovish tilt vs. the Fed, weakness in US rival economies and the status of global reserve currency, it all signals a continuation of the constructive outlook on the greenback.
In the technical universe, the 55-day SMA at 1.1220 emerges as the immediate target in case EUR/USD gains further upside momentum. This important area of resistance is reinforced by a Fibo retracement of the 2019 drop as well as May’s peaks. However, while the 8-month resistance line continues to cap the upside, another test of the 1.1100 neighbourhood should remain well on the cards in the near to medium term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers continue to lurk amid trade and Italian political risks
Supply continues to cap minor-recovery attempts near 1.1180/85, as escalating trade wars and Italian political risks continue to remain a weight on the EUR/USD pair while the Euro area manufacturing PMIs failed to impress. All eyes on US ISM.
GBP/USD defends minor bids amid poor UK PMI, Brexit uncertainty
The GBP/USD pair eased off highs and now consolidates near 1.2640 region, as the bulls lack vigor amid disappointing UK manufacturing PMI and polarization in the UK. Focus on trade and US data.
USD/JPY bounces in tandem with USD, will it last?
The US dollar received a bit of support in early Europe, prompting a bounce in the USD/JPY pair back towards 108.25 levels. Although the bearish technical view, escalating trade war and Fed rate cut bets are likely to keep the bounce limited.
Global trade tensions cast long shadow over market sentiment
As the northern hemisphere heads into summer season, market sentiment around the world is pointing firmly south due the rising heat that is being felt in the air from global trade tensions.
Gold refreshes 10-week highs as Treasury yields tumble
The bulls regained poise in the European session, sending Gold prices to the highest levels since March, 26th near 1320 region, as escalating trade wars and increased Fed rate cut bets continue to weigh on the Treasury yields, in turn boosting the non-yielding Gold.