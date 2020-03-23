EUR/USD Forecast: Ready to lose double-bottom? Three reasons to fall as coronavirus crisis worsens

- EUR/USD has been advancing as the dollar slipped with yields, but US politicians may change that.
- The dire situation in Europe and the prospects of further economic strain may weigh heavily on the euro.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses below the double-bottom.
A new week – a fresh selling opportunity? Make the trend your friend goes the trading adage, and nothing suggests a change in the pattern – not in coronavirus cases nor the direction of EUR/USD.
The US dollar has kicked off the week with a drop against major currencies as investors flock into US bonds, pushing yields lower and weighing on the greenback. However, this could be temporary.
1) US disagreements will likely end
The latest factor depressing investors is the disagreement in Washington. Democrats have refused supporting Republicans' support bill to companies as it consists of few strains attached. The opposition wants firms that receive help to adhere to specific rules while the ruling party is laxer.
Nevertheless, the urgency of the coronavirus crisis will likely to bring politicians together, finding a quick compromise. Previous issues on coronavirus bills were resolved quickly. Everybody wants to be seen as making her/his best effort to mitigate the economic fallout from the crisis.
Moreover, every politician on Capitol Hill would want to be seen as outdoing their colleagues. The final sum could be huge. In turn, that would mean more funding needed, and could thus put selling pressure on bonds, pushing yields higher and carrying the dollar with it.
More: Is the US already in a recession?
2) Europe is in dire straits
Coronavirus is taking a heavy toll on Europe. The death toll in Italy surpassed 5,000, with only a few signs that the pace is slowing down. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new restrictions, shuttering non-essential factories and banned almost all movement in the country.
Spain has also seen a surge in cases and in deaths, which top 1,700. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has rejected calls to tighten restrictions but extended the lockdown through at least April 11. The eurozone's fourth-largest economy has called for a "Marshall Plan."
In Germany, the government is finally ready to take up more debt to counter economic fallout. Chancellor Angela Merkel – which is in self-isolation after coming in contact with the doctor that tested positive for Covid-19 – is limiting gatherings to no more than two people.
Overall, the worst is yet to come – both in the virus's human toll and its economic one.
Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus originated, is only now relaxing its severe curfew – two months after it started. Restrictions in democratic Europe are looser than in China and may take longer.
Additional reports from the old continent will likely rock markets. Eurostat's Consumer Confidence survey for March is set to drop.
3) Technicals are pointing lower
EUR/USD four-hour chart is pointing to lower lows and lower highs – a downtrend. The Relative Strength Index is above 30 – outside oversold conditions, while momentum remains to the downside. To add insult to injury, the 50 Simple Moving Average is on the verge of crossing the 200 SMA to the downside – yet another bearish sign.
Some support awaits at 1.0720, a line dating back to 2017. It is only followed by 1.0635, and the fresh 2020 low touched twice – a double-bottom. Next, 1.0580 and 1.05 are the next levels to watch.
Resistance awaits at the daily high of 1.0770, followed by 1.0835, Friday's high. It is followed by 1.0950, a separator of ranges seen last week. Another such line is 1.1050.
More: Coronavirus market turmoil explained: Dollar, stocks, gold, oil, and more
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery
EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone and US PMIs are shrugged off for now.
GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.
Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”
Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.
Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.