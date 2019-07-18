- EUR/USD managed to rebound from recent lows near 1.1200.
- Renewed selling around the greenback is bolstering the bounce in spot.
- US-China trade concerns are back.
The resurgence of trade jitters on the US-China trade front in response to President Trump’s recent comments have weighed on US money markets and forced yields of the key US 10-year reference to abandon de area of recent tops near 2.15%.
The down move in yields hurt the sentiment in the buck and sparked a moderate correction lower in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which in turn, motivated EUR/USD to put further distance from recent weekly lows in the 1.1200 neighbourhood.
The current USD-led squeeze higher, however, should be seen as corrective only and therefore short-lived, as market participants continue to adjust to the likelihood of a fresh wave of ECB easing in the short-term horizon. In fact, new policy measures – including potential rate cuts, the restart of QE and changes in the bank’s forward guidance – are most likely to be announced at the July/September meetings.
Thus, bullish attempts in EUR/USD face the next relevant hurdle in the 1.1280/90 band, where converge the 21-day SMA and monthly peaks. A surpass of this area is needed to alleviate immediate downside pressure and re-shift the focus to the critical 200-day SMA in the 1.1320 region ahead of June’s high near 1.1420. On the downside, the loss of the key support at 1.1200 the figure should pave the way for a test of the 1.1181/76 band.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
