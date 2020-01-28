EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1008
- US Durable Goods Orders up in December, core readings way negative.
- Sentiment improves ahead of Wall Street’s opening, futures trading in the green.
- EUR/USD barely holding above 1.1000, a corrective recovery not out of the table.
The American dollar remains the strongest across the FX board, particularly against its high yielding rivals. The EUR/USD pair hovered just above the 1.1000 figure for most of the day, sill under pressure after the release of mixed US figures. The country released December Durable Goods Orders, which rose by 2.4%, largely surpassing the 0.5% forecast. However, core readings were all in the red and worst than expected. The Non-defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft fell by 0.9%, against a 0.% reading expected.
Market’s sentiment has improved ahead of the US opening, with US futures trading in the green and US Treasury yields moving away from daily lows. Safe-haven currencies have given up ground to the greenback, but those considered high-yielding remain under pressure. Speculative interest seems to be trapped between coronavirus concerns and upcoming first-tier events, a Fed announcement on monetary policy included.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish, although an upward corrective movement is not out of the cards, given the better shape of the market’s mood and the oversold conditions of the pair. In the 4-hour chart, it keeps developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing dynamic resistance at around 1.1035. Technical indicators keep heading south within negative levels, without suggesting downward exhaustion. A relevant support level is 1.0980, with a break below it favoring a continued decline toward the 1.0900 figure.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0950 1.0910
Resistance levels: 1.1035 1.1070 1.1100
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data
The EUR/USD pair continues trading just above the 1.1000 level, as US Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4%, largely surpassing the market’s expectations, although core readings plummeted in the red.
GBP/USD unable to recover, barely above 1.3000
GBP/USD trades a handful of pips above the critical 1.3000 figure as looming BOE and Brexit weigh on market mood while the dollar remains the strongest.
Bitcoin moving on the razor edge
Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs.
WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed
WTI bears take a breather amid OPEC supply buts extension hopes. Coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on risk, fuel growth concerns. Markets await US weekly API Crude Stock data and virus updates.
USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish
Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.