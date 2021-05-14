EUR/USD Forecast: Only a dead cat bounce? US Retail Sales may trigger a downfall to 1.20

- EUR/USD has been able to stabilize as the market mood improved.
- US consumption figures may trigger a fresh rush to the dollar.
- Friday's four-hour chart is showing bears are gaining ground.
Is that it? EUR/USD bulls may be asking themselves, frustrated from the minor recovery – a classic "dead-cat bounce." Markets have been recovering on Thursday and early on Friday after the blow from the higher than expected jump in the Consumer Price Index in the US.
That jump of Core CPI to 3% triggered a rush to the US dollar on concerns that the Federal Reserve would be forced to print fewer greenbacks sooner than later. Officials at the central bank seemed to be surprised by the pace of rising prices.
The mood has since changed – but for no reason. Thursday's producer prices also exceeded projections, showing additional inflation in the pipeline, and a fresh fall in jobless claims to 473,000 also points to resilience in the job market. Wage hikes from Amazon and MacDonalds combine the two factors of rising employment and prices.
The current calm is likely one coming ahead of a storm – US Retail Sales figures for April are forecast to show another increase in shopping, on which the American economy is centered. While another 9.8% leap is not on the cards, any expansion could reignite the rush toward the dollar.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
The focus on the consumer continues with the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for May. Economists expect another bump up in confidence. More importantly, investors will eye the inflation expectations components of that publication. Any uptick could also boost the greenback.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment May Preview: Jobs are plentiful, inflation is the worry
On the other side of the pond, Europe's vaccination campaign is accelerating but still lags America's. Virus statistics in Germany have extended their decline, showing the efforts are bearing fruit. The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced new guidelines, allowing fully immunized people to drop their face masks, seemingly in an effort to stop slowdown in jabbing.
All in all, the tables are mostly tilted toward the dollar, which may resume its gains following a signal from the data.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned negative, but the currency pair has managed to surpass the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Euro/dollar seems to be looking for a new direction.
Some support awaits at 1.2075, which was a swing high in early May. It is followed by 1.2055, the weekly trough, and then by 1.2015 and the psychologically significant 1.20.
Some resistance is at the recent high of 1.2110, followed by 1.2150, April's peak, and then by the current month's top line of 1.2180.
More Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD targets 1.2100, ECB Minutes, US Retail Sales in focus
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2100, bouncing off a key support line. Fed comments, upbeat US data and CDC mask mandate back risk-on mood amid geopolitical fears. ECB Minutes and US Retail Sales in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.4050 amid upbeat mood, ahead of US data
GBP/USD is ranging around 1.4050 amid an upbeat market mood and steadier US dollar. Tensions mount with the EU on post-Brexit rules for financial services. Critical US consumer data awaited.
Gold stays pressured above $1,800 on indecisive markets
Gold (XAU/USD) extends the previous day’s losses towards $1800. Gold traders ignore the mildly bid S&P 500 Futures and soft US dollar while taking clues from the US 10-year Treasury yields. All eyes on US Consumer data.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.