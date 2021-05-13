US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation

- Retail Sales in US is expected to continue to increase in April.
- USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.
Following March’s impressive 9.7% increase, Retail Sales in the US is expected to expand by only 1% in April. The sharp upsurge witnessed in March was seen as a correction of February’s big decline that was caused by the severe weather conditions and failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Investors will also be keeping a close eye on the Retail Sales Control Group, which is used to prepare the estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures for most goods, especially after the latest inflation report from the US. Market consensus points to a 0.8% increase, compared to 6.9% in March.
US Retail Sales
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 4.2% in April from 2.6% in March. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 3.6% by a wide margin and triggered a rally in the US Treasury bond yields. Additionally, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, advanced to 3% from 1.6%. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rose more than 4% on a daily basis and provided a boost to the greenback. After fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 90.00 on Monday and Tuesday, the US Dollar Index gained nearly 0.8% on Wednesday.
US Annual CPI
Stronger-than-expected sales figures are likely to help the USD continue to outperform its major rivals. On the other hand, a disappointing print could limit the greenback’s upside. Nevertheless, inflation dynamics remain the primary driver of the USD’s market valuation and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the initial reaction to the Retail Sales report fade quickly.
Major pairs to watch for
Following Wednesday’s steep decline, the EUR/USD pair is staying in a consolidation phase above mid-1.2000s. On the downside, the 100-day SMA seems to have formed key support at 1.2040. A break below that level could trigger a technical selloff and drag the pair toward 1.2000 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) ahead of $1.1960 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the pair could regain its traction if US T-bond yields turn south ahead of the weekend and advance toward 1.2100 (psychological level). Above that hurdle, resistances are located at 1.2130 (static level) and 1.2180 (May 11 high).
The USD/JPY pair registered its biggest one-day percentage gain on Wednesday as it rose 1% on the back of surging US T-bond yields. The next target for USD/JPY lines up at 110.00 (psychological level). With a daily close above that key resistance, the pair could aim for 111.00 (psychological level, March 31 high). On the downside, the first support could be seen at 109.00 (psychological level, 50-day SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of February-April uptrend) ahead of 108.70 (20-day SMA) and 108.50 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.