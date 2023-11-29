- The US Dollar staged a modest rebound but continues to face pressure.
- Inflation in Spain and Germany slows more than expected.
- Despite the decline in the EUR/USD, the risk remains tilted to the upside.
The EUR/USD hit a fresh three-month high at 1.1016 but failed to hold above 1.1000 and pulled back, despite risk appetite. Inflation slowed further in Europe, while the US economy showed even stronger growth than previously reported during the third quarter. The Greenback remains vulnerable ahead of the US data.
In Germany, inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.2% on a yearly basis in November from 3.8% in October, below the market expectation of 3.5%. In Spain, the annual rate slowed from 3.5% to 3.2%. On Thursday, Eurostat will release Eurozone CPI. Also due are German Retail Sales and the Unemployment Rate.
If inflation from the Eurozone confirms what Spain and Germany data have already shown, it could fuel further speculation about rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB). However, ECB officials will want to see more data before turning decisively dovish, particularly as economists warn that inflation is likely to rebound in the next two months. In any case, it is welcomed news for the ECB.
Bond yields dropped on both sides of the Atlantic, with the most pronounced slide in Germany, where the 10-year bond yield fell to 2.43%, the lowest since early August.
Data released on Wednesday revealed that the US economy expanded in the third quarter at a 5.2% annualized rate, above the previously reported 4.9%. The number helped bolster the US Dollar as it served as reassurance about the performance of the US economy. However, the Beige Book later suggested that economic activity slowed in the period prior to November 18.
On Thursday, US data to be released includes the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index and the weekly Jobless Claims. Both reports are critical and could trigger more losses for the US Dollar if they show inflation slowing further and a softer labor market.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD dropped after rising for four consecutive days, pulling back from a three-month high above 1.1000. Despite the retreat, the bias remains tilted to the upside. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently above 70 and is about to turn downwards, suggestion some consolidation ahead. A daily close well above 1.1010 would open the doors for further gains.
On the 4-hour chart, the risk still seems tilted to the upside. The pair has found support at the 20-Simple Moving Average (SMA). A solid break below 1.0960 would suggest further losses ahead, with the next support at 1.0925, near an upward trendline. On the upside, the 1.1000 area presents resistance to be taken into account. Above recent highs, the next resistance level stands at 1.1050.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends four-day positive streak, remains near 1.1000
EUR/USD dropped after rising for four consecutive days. The pair is hovering slightly below 1.1000 as the US Dollar attempts to stabilize. On Thursday, Eurozone inflation data is likely to surprise to the downside. The US will report Core PCE and Jobless Claims.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2700, holding near the three-month high it reached at 1.2732. A modest recovery of the US Dollar prevented the pair from extending its rally above 1.2700. US data due on Thursday could be crucial for the Greenback.
Gold sees back and forth trading on Wednesday, holding above $2,040
Gold prices are continuing to drift into the upside, holding on the high side of $2,040 on Wednesday. Gold hit its highest bids in six months. The XAU/USD briefly ticked over $2,050 in the early Wednesday session before slipping back into $2,035, and Spot Gold is now testing back towards $2,050.
XRP price eyes $0.70 as Stuart Alderoty says Ripple could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day
Ripple has investors at the edge of their seats. However, they continue to remember September 4, when Ripple CTO Stuart Alderoty opined that XRP could emerge as the world’s reserve currency one day. In his opinion, much of the world would be satisfied with a currency that no one controls being used as the world’s reserve currency.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA heads higher for fifth straight week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing on Wednesday, in what is so far its fifth straight week of gains. US third-quarter GDP was revised upward, stoking stock market excitement. US Treasury yields continued to fall.