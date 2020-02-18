EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0800
- German ZEW Survey much worse than expected, US data beat expectations.
- Coronavirus takes its toll on the economy, markets in risk-off mode.
- EUR/USD to accelerate its decline once below 1.0770, the immediate support.
The shared currency is trading at fresh multi-year lows against its American rival, undermined by weak local data and renewed risk aversion. The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in Apple issuing a warning about sales, not meeting expectations as the company experiences production issues while multiple stores have been closed in China. In the data front, Germany released the February ZEW Survey, which came in much worse than anticipated, as the Economic Sentiment in the country contracted to 8.7 from 26.7. The assessment of the current situation was down to -15.7. For the whole Union, the sentiment was at 10.4, far below the 30 expected.
The US just released the February NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which came in at 12.9, beating the expected 5 and above the previous 4.8. The country will release the NAHB Housing Market Index for February, and December TIC Flows later today.
Meanwhile, equities are trading in the red worldwide, with Wall Street poised to open with substantial losses. Save-haven assets are on the run, with government debt yields falling and gold prices at two-week highs and not far from the year top.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.0800, its lowest since April 2017. The 4-hour chart shows that an intraday advance was rejected by sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which stands at 1.0840 providing immediate resistance. Technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels, the RSI entering oversold territory. The pair is at a brink of breaking below 1.0770 a strong static support level. A steeper decline is expected if the pair break below this last.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0690
Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.08 as coronavirus fears weigh on market mood
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.08 as US bond yields retreat in reaction to growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak economic impact. Earlier, the pair plunged amid weak German data.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction
The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.
Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears
Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.