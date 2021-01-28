EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2136
- US equities trimmed Wednesday’s losses, driving the dollar lower.
- Encouraging US data failed to impress, markets driven by a scandal.
- EUR/USD is still poised to fall but needs to break below 1.2060.
The EUR/USD pair spent most of the day consolidating around 1.2100 but found the strength to bounce at the beginning of the American session. The advance had nothing to do with data or sentiment, but instead with a bunch of market legos gathered on Reddit. After pushing Gamestop shares to record highs, earlier today turned their eyes on silver. The bright metal jumped over 3% with Wall Street’s opening and kept advancing afterwards, providing support to battered equities and other commodities. This is an undergoing story, and will probably continue affecting financial markets in the next few days.
In the data front, Germany published inflation figures. The preliminary estimate of the annual January CPI came in better than anticipated at 1.%. As for the US, the country released the preliminary estimate of its Q4 GDP, which came in at 4% from 33.4% in Q3. The country also published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 22, which printed at 847K slightly better than anticipated. The Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $82.47 billion in December, according to preliminary estimates.
The macroeconomic calendar will include this Friday the German preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP, while the US will publish the December core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s favorite inflation measure.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retreated from an intraday high at 1.2142 and trades in the 1.2130 region as the US session comes to an end. The short-term picture is bearish, as the 4-hour chart shows that the pair is incapable of advancing beyond a bearish 20 SMA. The 100 SMA keeps heading lower above it, while technical indicators turned lower after failing to overcome their midlines. The pair is still above the 1.2060 Fibonacci support level, a line in the sand for bulls that will likely capitulate on a break below it.
Support levels: 1.2095 1.2060 1.2025
Resistance levels: 1.2145 1.2180 1.2225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to recover beyond 0.7700
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a fresh January low of 0.7591, following the lead of Wall Street. Further gains at doubt in the near-term.
XAU/USD bears eyeing critical $1,820 support
Gold is trading at $1,839, a touch lower on the day, travelling between $1,834.18 and $1,864.11 despite the US dollar's slide in Europe and New York. The Federal Reserve's decision which knocked risk appetite on Wednesday, but gold remains firmly in the recent trading range.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: GME share price consolidates after huge volatility, what's next?
Further to the prior news, (below) Gamestop (GME) shares have given back almost all of the prior day's territory. The share price dropped from $483 to $112.25 on the day and is now steady at $230 consolidating the huge volatility of the past 24-hours.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.