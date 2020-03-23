EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0740
- The US Federal Reserve announced it would purchase an unlimited amount of Treasuries, loan facilities.
- Markit will release this Tuesday the preliminary estimates of March PMI.
- EUR/USD´s corrective advance met sellers around a Fibonacci resistance level.
It was another crazy day in the financial world, as weekend news showed that the coronavirus outbreak keeps spreading in Europe and the US, dominating the sentiment. Risk-off dominated the weekly opening, with the Dow Jones futures hitting their 5% limit down, shortly after trading started. In the Forex sphere, major pairs held within familiar levels. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0635, surpassing its yearly low by a couple of pips, to bounce to 1.0827 amid the US Federal Reserve decision to expand its QE with no limits. The Fed announced it would purchase an unlimited amount of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in order to support the financial market. The central bank also established loan facilities, two to support credit to large employers, and another so-called TALF, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, to support the flow of credit to consumers and businesses.
Wall Street trimmed early losses but the three main indexes closed in the red. Treasury yields initially fell with the headlines, but recover some ground ahead of the close. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note settled at 0.75% after falling to 0.69%. The EU released March preliminary Consumer Confidence, which plunged to -11.6 from -6.6 in February, although better than the -14.2 expected.
This Tuesday, Markit will release the preliminary estimate of its March PMI. In Germany and the EU, the numbers are expected to have improved when compared to the final February figures. US data, on the contrary, is foreseen below the previous final readings with manufacturing activity seen contracting to 43 and services output down to 42.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair holds on to modest gains at the end of the day, although trading below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is seesawing around a bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its downward slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators have recovered from oversold levels, the Momentum advancing just below its mid-line and the RSI now flat at around 45. The mentioned Fibonacci retracement provides resistance at around 1.0840.
Support levels: 1.0760 1.0725 1.0670
Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0840 1.0885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 as dollar attempts recovery
EUR/USD is trading around 1.108 as the market mood remains upbeat. The Fed's QE is weighing on the dollar and US fiscal stimulus is awaited. Plunges in eurozone and US PMIs are shrugged off for now.
GBP/USD trades around 1.17 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is trading above 1.17 as the dollar retreats after the Fed's open-ended QE announcement on Monday. Sterling is ignoring the plunge in UK Services PMI to 35.7 and the lockdown in the UK.
Altcoin segment – “Houston, we have a problem”
Bitcoin's dominance chart shows a key moment that can have disastrous consequences. An increase in King Bitcoin dominance could mean the end of hundreds of Altcoin projects. Main Altcoins show signs of a possible positive outcome, but everything is at stake.
Gold eases from 2-week tops, still well bid just below $1600 mark
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit has retreated around $30 from intraday swing highs to the $1615 region.
WTI struggles around $25.00 as buyers await fresh clues to extend recovery
WTI struggles to carry the recovery gains. The US dollar registers broad weakness as markets cheer nearness to the COVID-19 Bill. Fed announced unlimited QE the previous day, coronavirus risk prevails. API data, global activity gauges in the spotlight.