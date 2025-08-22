EUR/USD Forecast: Euro turns bearish as focus shifts to Powell speech at Jackson Hole

EUR/USD trades below 1.1600 in the European session on Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at Jackson Hole later in the day.

The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure in the American session on Thursday and lost nearly 0.4% on the day. The pair struggles to hold its ground in the European morning on Friday and trades at a fresh 16-day low below 1.1600.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.02% 1.06% 0.98% 0.69% 1.27% 1.96% 0.50% EUR -1.02% 0.04% -0.05% -0.32% 0.26% 0.90% -0.51% GBP -1.06% -0.04% -0.18% -0.36% 0.23% 0.87% -0.60% JPY -0.98% 0.05% 0.18% -0.25% 0.32% 1.01% -0.48% CAD -0.69% 0.32% 0.36% 0.25% 0.55% 1.26% -0.24% AUD -1.27% -0.26% -0.23% -0.32% -0.55% 0.64% -0.82% NZD -1.96% -0.90% -0.87% -1.01% -1.26% -0.64% -1.48% CHF -0.50% 0.51% 0.60% 0.48% 0.24% 0.82% 1.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The upbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the US boosted the US Dollar (USD) in the second half of the day on Thursday. S&P Global Composite PMI improved to 55.4 in August's preliminary estimate from 55.1 in July, pointing to an ongoing expansion in the private sector's activity at an accelerating pace.

Assessing the PMI survey's findings, "...rise in selling prices for goods and services suggests that consumer price inflation will rise further above the Fed’s 2% target in the coming months," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Indeed, combined with the upturn in business activity and hiring, the rise in prices signaled by the survey puts the PMI data more into rate hiking, rather than cutting, territory according to the historical relationship between these economic indicators and FOMC policy changes," Williamson explained.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 basis-points (bps) Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September declined to 73% from about 84% before the release of the PMI data.

Later in the day, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on "Economic Outlook and Framework Review" at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

In case Powell downplays the disappointing employment data for July and reiterates the need for a cautious approach to policy easing, because of the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook, the USD could continue to gather strength heading into the weekend. On the other hand, the market positioning suggests that the USD has room on the downside if Powell hints that they could ease the policy rate at the next meeting in response to the worsening conditions in the labor market.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and EUR/USD remains well below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 200-period SMA, reflecting a bearish stance.

On the downside, 1.1540 (static level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1500 (round level) and 1.1450 (static level). In case EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum, it could face the first resistance level at 1.1625 (100-period SMA) before 1.1645 (200-period SMA) and 1.1700 (static level, round level).