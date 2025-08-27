EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1600 early Wednesday.

The political turmoil in France seems to be weighing on the Euro.

The near-term technical outlook points to an increasing bearish pressure.

EUR/USD stays under selling pressure following Tuesday's modest recovery and trades at its lowest level in three weeks below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair's technical picture highlights a buildup of bearish momentum.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.20% 0.60% 0.74% 0.22% 0.37% 0.68% 0.68% EUR -1.20% -0.59% -0.51% -0.96% -0.75% -0.52% -0.51% GBP -0.60% 0.59% -0.06% -0.37% -0.22% 0.07% 0.08% JPY -0.74% 0.51% 0.06% -0.45% -0.33% 0.01% 0.07% CAD -0.22% 0.96% 0.37% 0.45% 0.17% 0.48% 0.46% AUD -0.37% 0.75% 0.22% 0.33% -0.17% 0.29% 0.30% NZD -0.68% 0.52% -0.07% -0.01% -0.48% -0.29% 0.00% CHF -0.68% 0.51% -0.08% -0.07% -0.46% -0.30% -0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The escalating feud between United States (US) President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to stay resilient against its rivals on Tuesday and helped EUR/USD hold its ground.

Early Wednesday, however, the political turmoil in France causes the Euro to lose interest. French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is widely expected to lose the vote of confidence he called for early September after failing to find common ground on an austerity budget and debt-reduction plan.

If Bayrou loses the confidence vote, French President Emmanuel Macron could appoint a new Prime Minister or call for a snap election.

Analysts at ABN Amro think that a snap election in France could have spillover effects across the Eurozone and pave the way for widening bond spreads with other countries.

"If President Macron appoints a new Prime Minister—likely from the centre-left this time—instead of calling for new legislative elections, we do not anticipate a further widening of the 10-year spread," analysts noted.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases. In this market atmosphere, investors could refrain from positioning themselves for a steady recovery in the Euro.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 40 and EUR/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a bearish stance.

On the downside, 1.1540 (static level) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1450 (static level). Looking north, an interim resistance level could be spotted at 1.1600 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.1640-1.1650 (200-period SMA, 100-period SMA) and 1.1700 (static level, round level).