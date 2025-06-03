EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to cling to bullish bias after soft inflation data

EUR/USD correctly lower after posting strong gains on Monday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum

The US economic calendar will offer JOLTS Job Openings data for April.

After climbing to its highest level since late April above 1.1450, EUR/USD corrects lower early Tuesday and trades near 1.1400. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlight buyers' hesitancy.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.32% 0.20% 0.10% 0.12% 0.56% 0.52% 0.18% EUR -0.32% -0.09% -0.20% -0.18% 0.26% 0.28% -0.12% GBP -0.20% 0.09% -0.12% -0.07% 0.35% 0.37% -0.03% JPY -0.10% 0.20% 0.12% 0.03% 0.45% 0.44% 0.16% CAD -0.12% 0.18% 0.07% -0.03% 0.39% 0.46% 0.06% AUD -0.56% -0.26% -0.35% -0.45% -0.39% 0.01% -0.38% NZD -0.52% -0.28% -0.37% -0.44% -0.46% -0.01% -0.39% CHF -0.18% 0.12% 0.03% -0.16% -0.06% 0.38% 0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) allowed EUR/USD to push higher on Monday. In addition to growing concerns over the United States (US) and China failing to reach a trade agreement, the disappointing data from the US weighed on the USD. The ISM Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.5 in May, showing that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract.

In the late American session on Monday, a White House spokesperson said that President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were planning to meet later this week. With this headline easing market jitters, the USD held its ground and made it difficult for EUR/USD to build on Monday's gains.

Eurostat announced on Tuesday that annual inflation in the Eurozone, as measured by the change in the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), softened to 1.9% in May from 2.2% in April. In the same period, the core HICP rose by 2.3%, compared to the market expectation of 2.5%. Soft inflation readings seem to be causing the Euro to lose interest in the European session.

Later in the American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the JOLTS Job Openings data for April. The market reaction to this data is likely to be straightforward and short-lived. A significant increase in the number of job openings could support the USD, while a drop below 7 million could have the opposite impact on the currency's valuation.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 50 following a pullback, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact but loses momentum.

A static resistance seems to have formed at 1.1450 before 1.1500 (static level, round level) and 1.1575 (April 21 high). On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1320 (200-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA, ascending trend line).