EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to tumble until markets throw a tantrum, levels to watch

- EUR/USD has been falling alongside as US yields rally.
- The greenback is set for more gains unless the Fed acts.
- Monday's four-hour chart is painting a bearish picture.
It seems that only another taper tantrum can halt the dollar's ascent – but for now, the Federal Reserve is tolerating higher returns on Treasuries, allowing the dollar to rise. Higher returns on ten-year bonds – which soared above 1% – have been supporting the greenback.
Richard Clarida, the bank's Vice-Chairman, said on Friday that he wants to leave the current pace of bond-buying, Earlier, Raphael Bostic, President of the Atlanta branch of the Federal Reserve, hinted he would be willing to taper the pace of the Fed's purchases.
Clarida's comments on Friday came despite the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls figures – the US lost 140,000 jobs in December, worse than expected. The data was only partially offset by upward revisions to previous months and an increase in wages.
Investors sold off bonds after Democrats won effective control of the Senate, allowing them to pass generous stimulus plans and issue more debt. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to present his economic plans on Thursday, the same day that Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, speaks.
The Fed is seeing through the current hardship and is looking forward toward the vaccine-led recovery. Higher yields reflect optimism, which it welcomes – at least for now.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
What will it for the powerful central bank to boost bond buys and send the dollar down? A stock market sell-off. The Fed seems unwilling to see "financial conditions" – aka equities – suffer. If investors throw a 2013-style tantrum – when shares fell on the mere hint that the Fed would slow Treasury purchases – Powell may change his mind.
Dems' Georgia victories are behind the significant dollar rise, not the historic mob storming of the Capitol. So far, markets are shrugging off the political drama in Washington, which is set to result in the second impeachment of outgoing President Donald Trump for inciting violence.
In the meantime, COVID-19 continues raging on both sides of the Atlantic, while the vaccination pace remains sluggish. So far, only around 2% of Americans received at least the first jab, while in most European countries the ratio is below 1%. Investors would need to see immunization stats rising and covid ones falling.
Coronavirus: Statistics, herd immunity, vaccine calendar and impact on financial markets and currencies
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar has dropped below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart and momentum turned sharply to the downside. The Relative Strength Index remains above 30 – outside oversold conditions and allowing for more falls.
Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.2165 – which is the lowest in three weeks. It is followed by 1.2125 – a critical support line that supported EUR/USD more than once in December. Further below, 1.21, 1.2080, and 1.2160 are eyed.
Robust resistance awaits at 1.2205, which was a swing low in late 2020. It if followed by 1.2240, which is where the 100 SMA hits the price. Further above, 1.2275, 1.2310, and 1.2350 come into play.
EUR/USD Price Forecast 2021: Euro-dollar long-term bullish breakout points to 1.2750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.