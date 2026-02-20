EUR/USD Forecast: Euro sellers retain control ahead of key data releases

Following Wednesday's sharp decline, EUR/USD continued to edge lower and closed in negative territory on Thursday. The pair stays on the back foot early Friday and trades slightly above 1.1750.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.98% 1.41% 1.63% 0.60% 0.36% 1.36% 0.93% EUR -0.98% 0.43% 0.64% -0.38% -0.63% 0.37% -0.05% GBP -1.41% -0.43% -0.04% -0.80% -1.05% -0.05% -0.47% JPY -1.63% -0.64% 0.04% -1.01% -1.23% -0.26% -0.65% CAD -0.60% 0.38% 0.80% 1.01% -0.28% 0.76% 0.33% AUD -0.36% 0.63% 1.05% 1.23% 0.28% 1.01% 0.61% NZD -1.36% -0.37% 0.05% 0.26% -0.76% -1.01% -0.42% CHF -0.93% 0.05% 0.47% 0.65% -0.33% -0.61% 0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) preserved its strength after Wednesday's impressive rallly that was fuelled by the hawkish tone seen in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) minutes of the January policy meeting. Additionally, the risk-averse market atmosphere helped the USD outperform its rivals as investors reacted to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with reports suggesting that the US could take military action against Iran as early as this weekend.

BBC reported late Thursday that US President Donald Trump said that Iran must make a deal, or “bad things will happen." Iran told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that it does not seek war but said that they will not tolerate military aggression. Moreover, Iranian officials reportedly also warned of a decisive response if the US takes military action over the nuclear dispute.

Later in the European session, HCOB Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reports from Germany and the Eurozone will be watched closely by market participants. In case PMI figures come in above 50 and reflect ongoing expansion in the private sector's business activity, the Euro could keep its footing and allow EUR/USD to find support.

In the American trading hours, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish its first estimate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter. Investors expect the US' GDP to grow at an annural rate 3% in Q4, following the impressive 4.4% growth recorded in Q3. A positive surprise could support the USD and force EUR/USD to extend its weekly slide. Conversely, a disappointing print, at or below 2%, could open the door for a rebound in the pair heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1761. The 20-, 50-, and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) slope lower and sit above price, underscoring persistent selling pressure. The 200-period SMA edges higher but remains overhead, acting as initial resistance at 1.1782. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays near 30 (oversold), suggesting that there could be a correction before the resumption of the downtrend.

Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2026 high, the 61.8% retracement aligns as a key technical level at 1.1757. A close beneath would expose the 78.6% retracement at 1.1683 ahead of 1.1600 (static level, round level). On the upside, . The descending trend line from 1.2023 caps rebounds, with resistance seen near 1.1840, and failure to reclaim that barrier would keep rallies short-lived.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)