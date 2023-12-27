- US Dollar under pressure amid risk appetite, lower Treasury yields.
- Holiday-thinned trading will persist until next week.
- EUR/USD at its highest level in five months, the next resistance at 1.1150.
The EUR/USD rose further on Wednesday and climbed above 1.1100 for the first time since July, boosted by a weaker US Dollar across the board. The Greenback remains under pressure as US Treasury yields reach fresh lows.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell below 101.00, its lowest level in five months. At the same time, US yields continue to trend lower as markets anticipate rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next year, while equity prices remain near recent highs. Such a combination continues to weigh on the US Dollar, especially in holiday-thinned trading.
No significant reports were released on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the most important one will be the US weekly Jobless Claims. In Europe, the most relevant report will be Spain's preliminary inflation figures for December, which will be released on Friday.
As the year 2023 comes to an end, calm waters continue to weigh on the US Dollar. Next week, as markets return to normal functioning, US employment data will be crucial.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD confirmed its decisive break above 1.1000 and quickly reached 1.1100. The pair peaked at 1.1122 before pulling back modestly. The bullish momentum remains in place despite overbought readings in the technical indicators across most timeframes. The trend is up and firm, although some consolidation seems overdue.
On the 4-hour chart, the bias is to the upside. However, technical indications suggest some consolidation may occur ahead of the Asian session, likely between 1.1110 and 1.1080. The 1.1050 zone has become a relevant support area, followed by the 20-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1030. Only below 1.0980, the short-term bias could become neutral. Corrections could be seen as buying opportunities, keeping the downside limited.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD clings to marginal daily gains above 1.1100 after retreating from multi-month highs set in European trading on Thursday. The data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 218K, making it difficult for the USD to rebound.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month highs, trades below 1.2800
After rising to its highest level in nearly five months above 1.2800, GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below that level. The cautious market stance caps the pair's upside as conditions remain choppy in the holiday-shortened week.
Gold declines below $2,080 as US yields edge higher
Gold lost its traction and fell below $2,080 after rising toward $2,090 in the early European session. The modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields ahead doesn't allow XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB buying opportunity before $400
Binance Coin (BNB) price shows no signs of slowing down after rallying nearly 24% this week. This massive uptrend could slow down soon as BNB approaches key weekly hurdles.
Global central banks focus in 2024
The central banks and market participants shift their attention from inflation pressures, pivoting to the timing and magnitude of interest rate cuts in 2024, as big global economies are in various stages of a slowdown.