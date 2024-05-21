EUR/USD trades in a narrow range above 1.0850 on Tuesday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

Several Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak later in the day.

EUR/USD declined marginally on Monday but managed to stabilize above 1.0850 early Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum as investors search for the next catalyst.

The trading action remained subdued in financial markets on Monday in the absence of high-tier data releases. Although the US Dollar (USD) held resilient against its major rivals following the latest comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, it failed to gather bullish momentum. Early Tuesday, the US Dollar Index fluctuates in a tight range at around 104.50.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% -0.12% 0.36% 0.08% 0.36% 0.48% 0.06% EUR 0.00% -0.14% 0.41% 0.09% 0.41% 0.50% 0.07% GBP 0.12% 0.14% 0.40% 0.24% 0.54% 0.63% 0.20% JPY -0.36% -0.41% -0.40% -0.29% 0.00% 0.14% -0.30% CAD -0.08% -0.09% -0.24% 0.29% 0.23% 0.40% -0.03% AUD -0.36% -0.41% -0.54% -0.00% -0.23% 0.08% -0.34% NZD -0.48% -0.50% -0.63% -0.14% -0.40% -0.08% -0.43% CHF -0.06% -0.07% -0.20% 0.30% 0.03% 0.34% 0.43% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr noted that the Fed was in a good position to keep the policy steady and watch the economic developments. Additionally, "we continue to see the labor market come into better balance, and inflation decline, though nowhere near as quickly as would have liked," Fed Vice Chair of the Board of Governors Phillip Jefferson said.

In the second half of the day, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, NY Fed President John Williams and Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be delivering speeches.

Since the release of the April inflation data, Fed policymakers adopted a cautious tone regarding policy easing but refrained from hinting at the timing of the policy pivot. Hence, markets are likely to wait for the next macroeconomic data release before reassessing the rate outlook.

The US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and S&P Global's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys for May on Thursday could trigger the next big reaction in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD continues to trade within the ascending regression channel but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, suggesting that the bullish bias intact while the momentum is waning.

1.0850 (mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as immediate support before 1.0830 (50-period Simple Moving Average, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.0810-1.0800 (lower limit of the ascending channel, static level). On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.0890 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of 1.0910 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.0940 (static level).