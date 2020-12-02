EUR/USD Forecast: Euro euphoria to hit a wall amid overbought conditions, US politicians' comments

- EUR/USD has surged amid vaccine optimism, QE reaction divergence, and other factors.
- Biden's China comments and Trump's stimulus skepticism may trigger a downtrend correction.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing stretched overbought conditions.
A big breakout in EUR/USD – something that traders have been longing for – has finally happened. Has it gone too far? Here are the reasons for the rise and why it could suffer a setback, at least a temporary one.
EUR/USD upside drivers
Vaccine: The UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use and the first shots may be given next week. Britain is the first country in the West to approve immunization and other authorities will follow. The development is not a shocker, but cheers investors and pushes the safe-haven dollar down.
US fiscal stimulus? A bipartisan group of Senators unveiled a $908 billion relief package. Markets had already dismissed the chances of any accord during the lame-duck period, and the effort also improves the mood.
These are the latest upside triggers, yet the breakout is also the fruit of higher political certainty and also the divergence in how markets react to the monetary stimulus. Additional Quantitative Easing is euro-positive in the covid era while dollar-printing remains weigh on the dollar.
See EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the massive breakout and big levels to watch
Reasons for a correction
Sino-American relations: President-elect Joe Biden told the New York Times that he will first conduct a review of relations with China before removing any tariffs. He would also consult allies. While a hawkish approach against Beijing is not surprising, the prospects of an ongoing clash between the world's largest economies is weighing on sentiment.
US relief package may have to wait: Outgoing President Donald Trump is reportedly conditioning his approval of a stimulus package on curbing the abilities of tech companies and may also want to stick other things to a deal. Trump has yet to concede his loss despite an admission by his Attorney General William Barr that there had been no widespread fraud. The president is not going out quietly.
US data remains of high interest. ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show an increase of 420,000 jobs in November, more than 365,000 in October. The release serves as a hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
See ADP Jobs Preview: Even a minimal beat could trigger a greenback comeback
Concerns about weaker labor figures came from the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index released on Tuesday. While the headline figure pointed to robust growth, the employment component contracted.
Overall, the trend remains to the upside but a considerable correction cannot be ruled out after the rally.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is significantly above the 70 level – indicating overbought conditions and an upcoming correction. Momentum remains to the upside and the currency pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages, allowing for the uptrend to resume after a move to the downside.
Euro/dollar has hit a high of 1.2087, which is around a critical level recorded back in the spring of 2018. The next level to watch is 1.2150.
Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.2050. IT is followed by the previous yearly high of 1.2010 and then by 1.1960.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges below 1.34 on Brexit concerns
GBP/USD trades below 1.34 after the EU's Barnier said that a Brexit deal hangs in the balance and that three issues remain open. Earlier, the currency pair jumped as the UK approved a coronavirus vaccine.
EUR/USD rises amid vaccine optimism, despite Biden's China comments
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.2050 as the UK approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and as US lawmakers consider a stimulus package. President-elect Biden's cautious approach to China is countering the enthusiasm. ADP's jobs figures are eyed.
XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart
Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
Forex Today: Dollar licks its wounds as Biden cools on China, vaccine, stimulus and data eyed
The US dollar is marginally bouncing as President-elect Joe Biden wants to keep tariffs on China unchanged at first. The UK's approval of a coronavirus vaccine helps sustain an upbeat mood. ADP's jobs figures, Fed Chair Powell's testimony, fiscal stimulus, and Brexit are all eyed.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!