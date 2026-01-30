EUR/USD Forecast: Euro drifts lower with Warsh emerging as the next Fed Chair

The Euro posts moderate losses on Friday, trading at 1.1920 at the time of writing, as the US Dollar picks up amid speculation that Warsh will be the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman and hopes that the government shutdown can be avoided.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will announce the name of Jerome Powell's replacement at the Fed, and media outlets are pointing to former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as the best positioned for the job. Investors have shown some relief in the conviction that Warsh will be able to guarantee the central bank’s independence rather than acting on Trump’s orders.

Beyond that, news that US Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement on a package of spending bills has boosted hopes that another government shutdown can be averted, providing additional support for the Greenback.

US data released on Thursday was mixed. Factory Orders bounced up beyond forecasts, but Initial Jobless Claims were also higher than expected, and the trade deficit widened. On Friday, the focus will be on the Q4 Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the German Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). In the US session, December's Producer Prices Index (PPI) will attract attention.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades at 1.1925, with support at 1.1895 in the spotlight. Technical indicators are pointing to a growing bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has slipped below zero and shows expanding red bars, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is attempting to break the key 50 level.



A confirmation below the mentioned 1.1895 area (January 28, 29 lows) would bring the January 27 low, at 1.1850, to the focus, ahead of the January 23 low near 1.1730. To the upside, resistances are at the January 29 high, near the 1.2000 psychological level, and the January 27 high, at 1.2082.

