- EUR/USD fluctuates below 1.1050 on the first trading day of 2024.
- The near-term technical outlook points to a build-up of bearish momentum.
- The economic calendar will offer several high-tier data releases this week.
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades modestly lower on the day below 1.1050 in the first European session of 2024. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair could extend its downward correction. Investors, however, could refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's important macroeconomic data releases.
EUR/USD rose more than 1% in December and registered gains for the second consecutive month as the US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand, with investors anticipating a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut as early as March. On the other hand, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers made it clear that it was too early for them to think about a policy pivot.
Later in the session, S&P Global will release revisions to December Manufacturing PMI for Germany, the Euro area and the US.
On Wednesday, ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the US economic docket. Later in the day, the Fed will release the minutes of the December policy meeting. Inflation data from Germany and the Eurozone and the US jobs report could trigger big reactions in EUR/USD in the second half of the week.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD stays below the mid-point of the ascending regression trend channel, currently located near 1.1050. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.
In case 1.1050 stays intact as resistance, EUR/USD could stretch lower toward 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0950 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend).
On the upside, 1.1070 (20-period Simple Moving Average) aligns as interim resistance before 1.1100 (psychological level, static level) and 1.1140 (December 28 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0950 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be watched closely by investors. Later in the day, the Fed will release December meeting minutes.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2650 as USD holds ground
After rising above 1.2650 in the early European morning, GBP/USD lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals following Tuesday's rebound as markets await key macroeconomic data releases.
Gold falls toward $2,050 as US yields stretch higher
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward $2,050 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield builds on Tuesday's rebound and pushes higher toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price trades above $45,000 even as spot BTC ETF applicants cut it close with the SEC
Bitcoin price made headlines over the past few days for reclaiming a crucial resistance as support after nearly two years. The bullishness ahead of the anticipated spot BTC ETF approval is showing its effect on the cryptocurrency.
US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to tick up in November after October downside surprise
The JOLTS will be released today by the BLS. The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in November, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.