- EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850.
- The US Dollar benefits from risk aversion early Friday.
- Technical sellers could take action if the pair drops below 1.0800.
After closing in negative territory on Thursday, EUR/USD extended its slide and touched its lowest level since mid-December below 1.0850. The near-term technical outlook points to a build-up of bearish momentum and additional losses could be seen if 1.0800 support fails.
The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged as expected following the January policy meeting and didn't make any significant changes to the statement language. During the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from commenting on the possible timing of a policy pivot and repeated that policymakers agreed that it was still premature to talk about rate cuts. Lagarde, however, noted that the wage growth was already declining and added that they were expecting inflation to continue to ease over the course of 2024.
Although the Euro stood relatively resilient in the immediate aftermath of the ECB event, it failed to attract buyers later in the day. Meanwhile, the risk-averse market atmosphere, as reflected by the sharp decline seen in US stock index futures early Friday, provided a boost to the USD and further weighed on the pair.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for December later in the day. On Thursday, the BEA reported that the PCE Price Index rose 2% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter. This reading matched the third quarter's increase and came in line with the market expectation. Hence, the market reaction to December PCE inflation figures is likely to be muted.
Other data from the US showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 3.3%, beating analysts' estimate for a 2% growth by a wide margin and further supporting the USD.
In case safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets in the second half of the day, EUR/USD could have a difficult time staging a rebound ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the October-December uptrend aligns as critical support near 1.0800. If EUR/USD falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, 1.0740 (static level) could be seen as interim support before 1.0700 (psychological level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).
On the upside, 1.0830 (former support, static level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.0865 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0900 (psychological level, static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0850 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0850 in the American session on Friday. The USD struggles to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation softened to 2.9% in December.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2750 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced above 1.2750 after dropping below 1.2700 in the early European session. The USD stays under selling pressure and fuels the pair's upside following the softer-than-expected core PCE inflation data.
Gold holds above $2,020 following US PCE inflation data
Gold clings to moderate gains above $2,020 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.1% following the December PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to stay afloat in positive territory.
Bitcoin wallets show signs of capitulation as BTC price trades in tight range close to $40,000
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the US SEC. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
Federal Reserve to downplay chances of imminent action while holding rates steady
The dovish shift in Fed forecasts in December – with three rate cuts pencilled in for 2024 – incentivised the market to push even more aggressively in pricing cuts.