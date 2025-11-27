EUR/USD Forecast: Euro clings to bullish stance in quiet holiday trading

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1600 in the European session on Thursday after closing in positive territory on Wednesday. While the pair's technical outlook highlights a bullish bias, additional gains could be hard to come by with trading volumes thinning out amid the Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.61% -0.83% -0.14% -0.42% -0.99% -1.73% -0.41% EUR 0.61% -0.23% 0.47% 0.19% -0.41% -1.13% 0.20% GBP 0.83% 0.23% 0.68% 0.42% -0.18% -0.90% 0.43% JPY 0.14% -0.47% -0.68% -0.28% -0.91% -1.72% -0.27% CAD 0.42% -0.19% -0.42% 0.28% -0.57% -1.30% 0.00% AUD 0.99% 0.41% 0.18% 0.91% 0.57% -0.72% 0.61% NZD 1.73% 1.13% 0.90% 1.72% 1.30% 0.72% 1.35% CHF 0.41% -0.20% -0.43% 0.27% -0.01% -0.61% -1.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the early trading hours of the American session on Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) managed to stay resilient against its rivals, supported by the latest data releases.

The US Department of Labor reported that there were 216,000 Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending November 22, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level. Additionally, the US Census Bureau announced that Durable Goods Orders rose by 0.5% in September, beating the market expectation for an increase of 0.3%.

Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere made it difficult for the USD to preserve its strength in the late American session and allowed EUR/USD to end the day marginally higher.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases that could impact the pair's action in a significant way on Thursday. In the second half of the day, both stock and bond markets in the US will remain closed. On Friday, those markets will open at the regular hours but they will close early.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has turned higher at 1.1561, above the falling 50-period SMA at 1.1555, while the 100-period SMA edges up to 1.1563 and the 200-period SMA flattens near 1.1585. Price holds above all these averages, keeping the intraday tone biased to the upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 60, reflecting firm bullish momentum without overbought signals.

Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1470 low, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1568 has been reclaimed and now acts as support, followed by 1.1550 (static level, 50-period SMA) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Immediate resistance aligns at the 38.2% retracement at 1.1629, ahead of the the 50% retracement at 1.1680.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)