EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls hesitate as markets navigate through tariff uncertainty

EUR/USD lost its traction in the second half of the day on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged after starting the week with a bullish gap. Early Tuesday, the pair continues to edge lower and trades below 1.1800.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.14% 0.07% 0.39% 0.02% -0.05% -0.05% 0.27% EUR -0.14% -0.07% 0.24% -0.12% -0.19% -0.19% 0.13% GBP -0.07% 0.07% 0.31% -0.05% -0.12% -0.12% 0.21% JPY -0.39% -0.24% -0.31% -0.37% -0.43% -0.44% -0.10% CAD -0.02% 0.12% 0.05% 0.37% -0.06% -0.07% 0.26% AUD 0.05% 0.19% 0.12% 0.43% 0.06% -0.00% 0.33% NZD 0.05% 0.19% 0.12% 0.44% 0.07% 0.00% 0.33% CHF -0.27% -0.13% -0.21% 0.10% -0.26% -0.33% -0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The negative impact of the US traiff uncertainty on the US Dollar (USD) faded away in the American session on Monday. The bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by another bout of heavy selloff, allowed the USD to benefit from safe-haven flows and caused EUR/USD to turn south.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament decided on Monday to postpone a vote, which was originally planned for Tuesday, on the EU-US trade deal after US President Trump announced blanket 15% tariff in response to the US Supreme Court's ruling against existing tariffs.

The European economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Tuesday. Later in the day, the Conference Board will publish the US Consumer Confidence Index data for February and the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release the Employment Change 4-week Average. More importantly, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.

In case policymakers note that the tariff uncertainty will cloud the inflation outlook and cause them to adopt a more patient approach to policy-easing, the USD could stay resilient against its peers and make it difficult for EUR/USD to shake off the bearish pressure. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets virtually see no chance of a rate cut in March and price in about a 80% probability of one more policy hold in April.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-, 50-, and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) slope downward, while the 200-period SMA inches higher. Price trades beneath all four averages, keeping sellers in control. The 20 SMA at 1.1783 serves as nearby dynamic resistance. The Relative Strength Index (14) sits at 41, below its 50 midline, signaling subdued momentum.

The descending trend line from 1.2023 caps recoveries, with resistance seen at 1.1832. Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2027 high, the 61.8% retracement at 1.1757 offers support. A break lower would expose the 78.6% retracement at 1.1684. A recovery through the trend-line barrier would ease bearish pressure, while a violation of Fibonacci support would extend the downside.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)