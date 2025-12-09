EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls hesitate as focus shifts to US data

EUR/USD stays relatively quiet and moves sideways at around 1.1650 in the European morning on Tuesday, after posting marginal losses on Monday. The US economic calendar will offer employment-related data releases but investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy meeting.

Euro Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this month. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.41% -0.69% -0.05% -0.87% -1.40% -0.86% 0.33% EUR 0.41% -0.28% 0.36% -0.46% -1.00% -0.46% 0.74% GBP 0.69% 0.28% 0.89% -0.18% -0.72% -0.18% 1.02% JPY 0.05% -0.36% -0.89% -0.82% -1.38% -0.82% 0.36% CAD 0.87% 0.46% 0.18% 0.82% -0.60% 0.01% 1.20% AUD 1.40% 1.00% 0.72% 1.38% 0.60% 0.55% 1.75% NZD 0.86% 0.46% 0.18% 0.82% -0.01% -0.55% 1.20% CHF -0.33% -0.74% -1.02% -0.36% -1.20% -1.75% -1.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The negative shift seen in risk mood helped the US Dollar (USD) find a foothold in the second half of the day on Monday and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower. US President Donald Trump's renewed tariff threats on Mexico and Canada might have caused investors to adopt a cautious stance. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade flat.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the JOLTS Job Openings data for September and October. A noticeable decline in these data could weigh on the USD with the immediate reaction. Additionally, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release the Employment Change 4-week Average. A positive reading could be supportive for the USD in the immediate term.

Nevertheless, the market reaction to these data is likely to remain short-lived, with participants opting to wait for the Fed to announce policy decisions and release the revised Summary of Economic Projections in the American session on Wednesday.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) eases to 1.1651, while the 50-, 100- and 200-period SMAs continue to grind higher. Price holds above the longer SMAs but sits under the 20-period SMA, keeping gains contained. RSI at 51 is neutral, pointing to subdued momentum. The rising trend line from 1.1496 offers support near 1.1630, which is also reinforced by the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement.The 50% retracement at 1.1680 aligns as the next resistance level.

A drop below 1.1630 could attract technical sellers and open the door for a deeper pullback toward 1.1570 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)