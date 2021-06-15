EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bounces toward technical confluence, US retail sales may knock it down

- EUR/USD has recovered from the lows as the market mood improves.
- US Retail Sales and tensions toward Wednesday's Fed decision are in play.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears remain in the lead.
Now comes the hard part – after EUR/USD has bounced off the lows recorded on Friday, it has a steeper hill to climb. The recent upswing can be attributed to the improving market mood and falling US Treasury yields. The safe-haven dollar is falling.
However, it is essential to note that the moves are minimal and seem more like profit-taking than the real thing. Traders are at the edge of their seats ahead of Wednesday's all-important Federal Reserve decision. Will the bank hint at tapering down its $120 billion/month? Have additional members moved toward raising interest rates in 2022?
See Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
In the meantime, traders have another top-tier US event to follow – Retail Sales figures for May. The consumption-centered economy saw substantial fluctuations in recent months as Americans spent their stimulus checks and were able to do so amid the rapid reopening. For May, the economic calendar is pointing to moderate changes.
It seems more likely than not that America's shopping spree extended into May. Together with potentially upbeat producer prices statistics, the dollar has room to recover.
See US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
On the other side of the pond, Europe's vaccination campaign continues at full speed and COVID-19 cases continue falling. The Delta variant is spreading around Britain, yet it has yet to raise the number of cases in the old continent.
Source: FT
While this positive development supports the common currency, markets currently focus on the US, and better than estimated figures from Americans could outweigh the gradual and well-known improvement in the old continent.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is now facing critical resistance at 1.2150, which is where the 50 and 200 simple moving averages on the four-hour chart converge. Moreover, that level provided support to the pair last week. Break or bounce? Momentum remains to the downside and the short-term trend is bearish as well – lower lows and lower highs.
Support is at 1.2115, which is the daily low. It is followed by 1.2090, Friday's trough. Further down, 1.2050 and 1.2015 await the pair.
Resistance above 1.2150 is at 1.2165, followed by 1.2220 and 1.2250.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD advances above 1.41 after upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.41 after the UK reported a low unemployment rate of 4.7% and a sharp 92.6K fall in jobless claims. Wages are higher as well. Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
US May Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
Retail Sales in the US is expected to contract modestly in May. The US Census Bureau will release the May Retail Sales report on Tuesday, June 15. After staying unchanged at $619.9 billion in April, Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.4% on a monthly basis.