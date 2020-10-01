EUR/USD Forecast: Euro attacks strong resistance, why this could be a fakeout

- EUR/USD has been advancing on high hopes for a US fiscal deal.
- A potential deadlock in talks, fears of a contested election, and rising US cases may come to haunt the pair.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture for euro/dollar.
One last chance – US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has given himself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi another go at reaching a deal on a new relief package, and both are reporting progress. Optimism from Capitol Hill is boosting markets and pushing the safe-haven dollar lower.
EUR/USD is zooming in on the weekly high of 1.1755. Can it break that level? Momentum could push it higher but risks are prevalent.
First, Democrats want a stimulus bill worth more than $2 trillion, while Mnuchin is reportedly only ready for around $1.5 to $1.6 trillion. While both sides seem to agree on sending another check to all Americans, aid to states seems like a stumbling block.
And while announcements of layoffs – from Disney through airlines and to banks – have nudged these two politicians, not all are on board. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows seem skeptical about reaching an accord.
In the meantime, investors are content with President Donald Trump's signing of a stopgap measure to prevent a government shutdown. A potential breakdown of talks could bring stocks down and the dollar back up.
Another risk comes from Trump – the president refused to commit to accepting the election results in his presidential debate with rival Joe Biden. Opinion polls following the chaotic clash show the challenger may strengthen his lead in the polls.
While markets prefer certainty – a clear winner – they are still concerned that the president would refuse to step down in an extreme scenario.
More: Presidential Debate: Stocks set to suffer on Trump's refusal to accept the results
A third factor to consider is the ongoing increase in European COVID-19 cases. While deaths from the disease are still low in comparison to the US, fears of a devastating winter may weigh on the euro.
Source: FT
In the immediate term, investors will be watching data. ADP's jobs report showed an increase of 749,000 private-sector positions, better than had been expected. Another hint toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls comes from the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. While the headline is projected to edge higher, hiring is forecast to remain depressed in America's industrial sector.
See ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Low bar for upside surprise could turn dollar-positive
Economists expect weekly jobless claims to resume their drop after an unexpected bump higher last week. The US also releases Personal Spending and Personal Income figures for August, potentially showing the impact of the lapse of several government support programs that month.
See US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Overall, there are still several reasons to remain worried, potentially reversing a break higher and creating a "fakeout" – common in EUR/USD trading.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Break or bounce at 1.1755? That is the question. The line is the weekly peak and the highest since September 23. It is followed by 1.1765, where the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart hits the price. Further above, 1.1785 was a swing low in early September and it is followed by 1.1810, which is where the 200 SMA hits the price.
Euro/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum and has secured its move above the 50 SMA. However, the Relative Strength Index is nearing 70, closer to overbought conditions.
Support is at 1.1740, a support line from last week, followed by 1.1685, a swing low recorded on Wednesday. The next lines to watch are 1.1625 and 1.1610.
See 2020 Elections: How stocks, gold, dollar could move in four scenarios, nightmare one included
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1750 on improving market mood
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD rises amid upbeat mood, Johnson's parliamentary win
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.29, extending its gains after UK PM Johnson put down a coronavirus-related "rebellion" in parliament. Progress in US fiscal stimulus talks and a glimmer of hope on Brexit also helps.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Personal income forecast to fall 2.4% August after dropping 0.4% in July. Personal income and spending continued their recovery but the slowing pace suggests the waning stimulus funds may cap gains in future months.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.