EUR/USD Current price: 1.0865
- A holiday in Europe and a scarce American calendar kept EUR/USD range bound.
- Germany and the Eurozone will release minor macroeconomic figures on Tuesday.
- EUR/USD consolidates last week’s gains; bulls paused but retained control.
The EUR/USD saw little action on Monday, hovering around the 1.0860 mark for most of the day. A holiday in Europe and a scarce United States (US) macroeconomic calendar exacerbated the quietness around the pair throughout the day. Investors tried to find clues in comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, who made different comments on the latest inflationary developments in the US. Overall, Fed members remained cautious about future actions, given that they still believe the disinflationary process is not certain.
Europe will return on Tuesday with some minor figures. Germany will publish the April Producer Price Index (PPI), which is foreseen at -3.2% YoY, easing from the previous -2.9%. Additionally, the Eurozone will release the March Current Account, which is expected to post a seasonally adjusted surplus of €30.2 billion. The EU will also publish the March Trade Balance, while the American session will feature another large batch of Fed speakers.
Meanwhile, Asian shares edged higher at the beginning of the week, leading to a positive opening among US indexes. However, the momentum faded mid-American afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) turning sharply lower, while the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite held on to uneven gains. Finally, it is worth adding the US Dollar retained the soft tone despite a modest uptick in government bond yields.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is poised to extend its advance. The daily chart shows the pair develops above all its moving averages, with a 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) approaching the longer ones from behind with a strong positive momentum, supporting another run higher, particularly if the pair finally breaks through the 1.0900 threshold. At the same time, technical indicators remain near overbought readings, although with uneven strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims marginally lower, suggesting easing buying pressure.
The 4-hour chart offers a neutral technical stance. EUR/USD is currently hovering around its 20 SMA, which loses bullish strength but still heads north. At the same time, the longer moving averages keep heading higher, although roughly 100 pips below the current level, losing relevance. Finally, technical indicators are stuck around their midlines, reflecting decreased speculative interest ahead of Wall Street’s closing.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0795 1.0750
Resistance levels: 1.0890 1.0920 1.0960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 as USD recovers ahead of Fed minutes
Following Tuesday's choppy action, EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.0850 on Wednesday. The recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields and the souring market mood support the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750 following UK CPI-inspired rally
GBP/USD retreated below 1.2750 after rallying to a two-month-high above 1.2760 after the data from the UK showed that inflation was higher than expected in April. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals on Wednesday as markets turn cautious ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
Gold plummets amid Harmony Gold news
Gold price turned south and extended its slide after breaking below the key $2,400 level. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.4% and the US Dollar benefits from the negative shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of FOMC Minutes, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Fed Minutes Preview: Markets to focus on comments regarding the inflation outlook
The Fed left unchanged its monetary policy settings following the April 30-May 1 policy meeting as expected. In its policy statement, the US central bank said that there has recently been a lack of further progress toward the 2% inflation target.