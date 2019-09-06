- ECB set to announce “significant” stimulus, clarify TLTRO III.
- US employment data failed to impress, wages hint limited Fed’s action.
- EUR/USD to remain under pressure bears in control throughout the quarter.
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to a fresh two-year low of 1.0925 this past week, from where it bounced to flirt with the 1.1100 figure. Now trading at around 1.1050, the common currency remains among the weakest of the G-6 complex, holding afloat amid a mixed US Nonfarm Payroll report. Attention now shifts to central banks, with the ECB meeting next week, September 12, and the US Federal Reserve on September 18-
Why happened what happened?
The American currency came under selling pressure Tuesday, following the release of a dismal ISM Manufacturing PMI, which fell into contraction territory in August by printing 49.1, its lowest in three years. Further pressure came from a bounce in risk-sentiment, as China announced trade talks with the US will resume next October after top officials from both countries had a phone call. The greenback recovered Thursday on the back of an encouraging ISM Services PMI, although it seemed more as an excuse to get rid of the EUR than anything else, as the market continues believing the ECB will outpace the Fed when it comes to applying additional monetary stimulus.
The US Nonfarm Payroll report failed to trigger relevant moves, as US companies added a modest 130K new jobs in August, with 25K being government hiring, which means the headline figure is even more discouraging. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, near a five-decade low. Quite encouraging, however, was wages’ growth, up by 0.4% in the month and by 3.2% when compared to a year earlier.
Ahead of the event, US President Trump tweeted: “ the Fed should lower rates. They were WAY too early to raise, and Way too late to cut - and big dose quantitative tightening didn’t exactly help either. Where did I find this guy Jerome? Oh well, you can’t win them all!” Considering that Federal Reserve Chief Powell is set to speak post-London fix, the market could see some wild moves ahead of the close.
What will happen next?
The ECB is the shining star of the week. Ahead of the event, most policymakers have hinted an upcoming “significant” stimulus, lifting the bar. The ECB is expected to give details on its TLTRO III, but if it just focuses on it, will be sort of disappointing, as much more is being priced in. Germany will release its final inflation data ahead of the event, while the US will do the same afterward.
Next Friday, the US will release August Retail Sales and the preliminary estimate for the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September, foreseen at 94.0 after collapsing to 89.8 in August.
The usual caveats about Brexit and the US-China trade war persist.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The EUR/USD has recovered half of its previous week losses, and the long-term picture remains skewed to the downside, as, in the weekly chart, it remains far below all of its moving averages as technical indicators hover within negative levels. The 20 SMA maintains a bearish slope below the larger ones and currently at 1.1190, the level to surpass to have chances of recovering further.
In the daily chart, the pair is hovering around the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline, having met sellers around a bearish 20 DMA, currently at around the 61.8% retracement of the same decline around 1.1075. Technical indicators have recovered from oversold readings, heading higher with uneven strength and within negative levels, not enough to confirm further gains ahead.
The 1.1000 level is the main support, and below it, the next relevant ones are the two-year low at 1.0926, followed by the 1.0820/40 price zone.
EUR/USD sentiment poll
The FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates that the latest bounce is not convincing speculative interest, as the pair is seen consolidating next week, to resume its decline afterward. The average target is 1.1040 for the next days, with bulls and bears balanced at 42.%. In the one-month view, bears surge to 59%, and are down to 40% in the quarterly perspective, although in this last bulls keep decreasing. A couple of banks are betting for sharp recoveries, lifting the average target in the one month and three months views.
Nevertheless, the Overview chart shows that, while a modest bounce is expected this next week, bears retain control of the pair, with the moving averages still heading south and at lower lows. In the quarterly view, most targets come below the current level, skewing the risk to the downside in the longer term.
Related Forecasts:
GBP/USD Forecast: Final stage of blocking no-deal Brexit may propel the pound higher
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retraces daily gains as Powell downplays recession fears
While speaking at a panel organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies (SIAF), University of Zurich, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said the FOMC was not forecasting or expecting a recession in the US and allowed the USD to retrace its losses vs. the shared currency.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data
Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.