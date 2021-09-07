EUR/USD Current price: 1.1851
- Mixed European data puts some pressure on the shared currency.
- The market focus is on the ECB monetary policy meeting later in the week.
- EUR/USD accelerates its slump amid renewed demand for the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range in the 1.1850 price zone, starting to give up to the renewed dollar´s demand. The market’s mood is mixed as investors struggle for the next catalyst, which could be the European Central Bank monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
Ahead of the event, the US macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce, with the latest on traders’ minds being the poor Nonfarm Payrolls report released on Friday. In the meantime, European data was once again mixed. Germany published the September ZEW Survey, which showed that Economic Sentiment in the country contracted to 26.5, while for the whole Union, it resulted at 31.1, both missing the market’s expectations. On the other hand, EU Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 2.2% QoQ from 2%, beating expectations.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run between 1.1663 and 1.1908 at 1.1850, the immediate support level. The 38.2% retracement of the same rally stands at 1.1815, and only below the latter, the pair could turn bearish.
From a technical point of view, the risk is skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trading below a still bullish 20 SMA, while the longer ones grind marginally higher, well below the current level. Technical indicators, however, have turned lower, with the Momentum already within negative levels and the RSI currently piercing its midline. Bulls can retake control if the pair breaks above the 1.1910 resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1850 1.1815 1.1770
Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850
The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.