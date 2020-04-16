EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0884
- US Initial Jobless Claims printed at 5245K in the week ended April 10.
- Market’s sentiment improved modestly, investors waiting for more clues.
- EUR/USD is bearish in the short term, needs to break below the 1.0835 support.
The EUR/USD pair slid to 1.0852 this Thursday, then surging towards the 1.0900 price zone ahead of the release of critical US data. The market mood remains the main market motor, dependent on the like-hood of economic re-opens. Hence, the attention on the coronavirus pandemic curves. Signs of flattening in Europe are still present, although the situation keeps worsening in the US. The end of the economic stalemate is still unclear.
The US has just released Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 10, which were worse than anticipated at 5245K although better than the previous weekly figure, which was upwardly revised to 6615K. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at -56.6 for April vs. the expected -30. The sour numbers had a limited effect on currencies, with EUR/USD holding a few pips below the 1.0900 figure.
Wall Street futures, on the other hand, are marginally higher and poised to open with gains after falling on Wednesday. US Treasury yields ticked higher in pre-opening trading, but remain depressed.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.0890, the 50% retracement of its late March daily advance, unable to surpass the level. In the 4-hour chart, the risk remains skewed to the downside, as the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, with modest downward slopes. The main support is the 61.8% retracement of the same rally at 1.0835, with a steeper decline expected on a break below the level.
Support levels: 1.0835 1.0790 1.0750
Resistance levels: 1.0925 1.0960 1.1000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid devastating jobless claims data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, lowe amid USD strength and a mixed market mood. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to doing whatever it takes. US jobless claims hit 5.245 million, within estimates. Continuing claims are near 12 million.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
Market sentiment collapsed, returning to March lows. The market has launched multiple bullish signals in a strong reaction against extreme fear. Ripple may have the answer to know which side is right in the next few hours.
Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility
Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures