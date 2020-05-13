EUR/USD Forecast: Dead cat bounce or an upwards move? Powell has (almost) all the power

- EUR/USD has been moving up amid a mix of concerns and hopes related to coronavirus.
- Fed Chair Powell's speech stands out and will likely trigger higher volatility.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is painting a marginally improving picture for the bulls.
Is the recent EUR/USD rise meaningful? The charts may tell different stories but the tales that Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, provides later in the day may prove more telling for EUR/USD's next moves.
Investors will look for clues on negative interest rates from Powell's Peterson Institute speech. Bond markets have temporarily priced in lowering borrowing costs under zero – a move that Fed officials rejected. Nevertheless, President Donald Trump has urged Powell to provide that "gift" and he will surely be asked about it, if not directly address the topic.
Opening the door to even lower rates would send the dollar tumbling down while refusing to endorse such a policy would send it higher. There are several other topics on the agenda, such as responding to recent inflation, employment, and the government's actions.
See Powell Speech Cheat Sheet: Five things to watch, stocks, dollar implications
The market mood is somewhat improving from blows it suffered on Tuesday. Anthony Fauci, the leading doctor on the White House's task force, said that reopening too quickly could cause coronavirus to spread, causing unnecessary suffering and deaths. His grim outlook was joined by the University of Washington's forecast of 147,000 US deaths by August.
Ongoing Sino-American tensions – echoed most recently in the Senate – have also weighed on sentiment. On the other hand, Gilead's efforts to ramp up production of Remdesivir – a drug that proved some efficiency in helping COVID-19 patients – have improved the mood.
In the old continent, economies are opening up gradually and trying to address the struggling tourism sector. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak provide details about coordination across Europe. Fears of the second wave remain prevalent as cases have ticked up in several German towns, while flare-ups have also been recorded in South Korea and China.
Updated coronavirus statistics are of interest and may impact policy.
Tensions around the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme persist after last week's decision by the German constitutional court. The ECB dismissed the ruling that the QE program is illegal, but the bank's next steps are in danger.
Overall, Powell's speech is the most significant event, but other events matter as well.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is trading within an upside channel of sorts – support and resistance are not fully parallel. The series of higher highs and higher lows is bullish, but the moves are limited and the currency pair is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. All in all, the picture is mixed.
Support awaits at 1.08, where the uptrend support line hits the price. It is followed by 1.0785, which was a swing low earlier this week, and followed closely by 1.0765, May's low. The next levels to watch are 1.0730 and 1.0640.
Resistance awaits at 1.0855, which was a recent cap and where the 50 and 200 SMAs converge. The stubborn 1.0890 cap and 1.0925 are next.
More: Move fast and leverage trades, what to buy low and what to sell high – Interview with Steve Ruffley
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
