EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2086
- US data beat expectations, but investors remained in cautious mode.
- US Federal Reserve set to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
- EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term but holding near monthly highs.
The EUR/USD pair held within familiar levels, ending Tuesday unchanged in the 1.2080 price zone. The pair fell to 1.2060 during European trading hours, as a cautious mood prevailed. European indexes closed in the red, although not far from their opening levels, weighing on US indexes, which anyway traded mixed around their opening levels.
Investors ignored upbeat US data as the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose in April to 121.7 from 109.0 in March, widely surpassing the market’s expectations. The country also published the April Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, which held at 17, better than the expected 16. The EU didn’t publish macroeconomic data.
This Wednesday, Germany will publish the May GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, foreseen at -3.5 from -6.2 previously. In the US, the focus will be on the Federal Reserve, as the central bank will announce its decision on monetary policy. No surprises are expected this time, although investors expect chief Jerome Powell to acknowledge the improvement in the employment sector and hence, offer a more hawkish speech. Tightening will likely remain off the table, although that’s exactly what investors are waiting for, hints on reducing QE.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has lost bullish strength, but there are no signs of an upcoming decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is barely holding above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages remain well below the current level. Technical indicators have retreated within positive levels, currently lacking directional strength. The risk remains skewed to the upside, with another leg north expected on a break above 1.2115.
Support levels: 1.2050 1.2005 1.1960
Resistance levels: 1.2115 1.2160 1.2200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
