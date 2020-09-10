EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1889
- ECB left its monetary policy unchanged, reaffirmed the need for ample support.
- Governing Council has reportedly agreed that there is no need to overreact to euro gains.
- EUR/USD firmly bullish and heading towards the yearly high at 1.1911.
The EUR/USD pair is up this Thursday, trading around 1.1890 as ECB’s Lagarde speaks. Easing dollar’s demand alongside an on-hold ECB is backing the shared currency this Thursday. Words from the ECB´s head are hawkish, as suspected after yesterday rumours. Despite persistent uncertainty, Lagarde started her speech mentioning a strong rebound in macroeconomic activity, although noting that it’s still below pre-pandemic levels and adding that ample accommodative support is needed.
Among other things, Lagarde referred to the exchange rate, saying that policymakers will carefully assess developments, including it. Also, the Governing Council has reportedly agreed that there is no need to overreact to euro gains, boosting the pair.
Meanwhile, the US published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 4, which came in at 884K, worse than anticipated. The country also published August PPI which beat expectations but remained in the red at -0.2% YoY.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed 50% of its latest losses and is technically bullish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price has broken above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head firmly higher within positive levels. The 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slump comes at 1.1910, the immediate resistance level. A break above this last would open doors to a retest of the year high at 1.2011.
Support levels: 1.1850 1.1810 1.1760
Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB's Lagarde boosting EUR
The ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated. President Lagarde quite optimistic, despite noting ample accommodative support is needed. EUR/USD challenges 1.1900.
GBP/USD under pressure amid tensions between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading moving closer as tensions mount toward an emergency meeting between EU and UK negotiations following the UK’s Internal Market Bill. Headlines on the matter to be out shortly.
Gold soars past 1,950 on EUR's strength
Gold is trading at fresh weekly highs above $1,950.00 a troy ounce, following the shared currency within ECB's announcement.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.