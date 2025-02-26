EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel near 1.0500 early Wednesday.

The technical outlook highlights sellers' hesitancy in the near term.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will pay close attention to the action in US bond markets.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and closed in positive territory on Tuesday. While the pair stays relatively quiet at around 1.0500 in the European morning on Wednesday, the technical outlook shows no signs of a deeper correction.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.35% -0.12% 0.07% 0.72% 0.42% 0.53% -0.41% EUR 0.35% 0.13% 0.25% 0.88% 0.76% 0.70% -0.24% GBP 0.12% -0.13% 0.15% 0.75% 0.63% 0.56% -0.37% JPY -0.07% -0.25% -0.15% 0.67% 0.46% 0.56% -0.37% CAD -0.72% -0.88% -0.75% -0.67% -0.35% -0.18% -1.11% AUD -0.42% -0.76% -0.63% -0.46% 0.35% -0.07% -1.00% NZD -0.53% -0.70% -0.56% -0.56% 0.18% 0.07% -0.92% CHF 0.41% 0.24% 0.37% 0.37% 1.11% 1.00% 0.92% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields weighed on the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday and helped EUR/USD push higher. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US President Donald Trump's administration aims to reduce spending, while easing monetary policy and lowering Treasury yields at the same time. The benchmark 10-year US yield fell more than 2% on the day following these comments and touched its lowest level since early December below 4.3%.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases that could influence EUR/USD's action on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at 14:00 GMT. Investors will pay close attention to his comments on tariff policy. In case there is another leg lower in the US T-bond yields, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure and open the door for additional gains in EUR/USD. At the time of press, the 10-year yield was up marginally higher on the day at 4.305%.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 50 and EUR/USD continues to trade above the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

EUR/USD faces stiff resistance area at 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) ahead of 1.0540 (100-day SMA) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the downtrend).

On the downside, supports could be spotted at 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.0390-1.0400 (50-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).