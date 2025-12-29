EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish momentum weakens after Christmas break

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase and moves sideways above 1.1750 early Monday after registering marginal losses on Friday. In the absence of fundamental drivers and key macroeconomic data releases, the pair could have a difficult time finding direction heading into the New Year holiday.

Following the Christmas break, the US Dollar (USD) held its ground but failed to gather recovery momentum as trading volumes remained thin.

On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Manufacturing Survey and November Pending Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic calendar, which are likely to be ignored by market participants. On Tuesday, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting will be scrutinized by investors but the actual market impact could be hard to see until trading conditions normalize later this week or early next week.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 50-, 100-, and 200-period ones, signaling bullish alignment. Price holds over the 50-, 100-, and 200-period SMAs but remains capped by the 20-period SMA at 1.1782.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 49.8, neutral as momentum cools. The lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the 50-period SMA align as the initial support level at 1.1750. Measured from the 1.1501 low to the 1.1800 high, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1730 could be seen as the next support level, followed by the 100-SMA at 1.1715 and the 38.2% retracement at 1.1685.

On the upside, 1.1780 (20-period SMA) could act as an interim resistance level before 1.1800 (static level, mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.1855 (upper limit of the ascending channel).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)