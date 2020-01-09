EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1108
- The US will release the December Nonfarm Payroll report this Friday.
- The market’s mood remained upbeat amid ebbing Middle-East tensions.
- EUR/USD struggling with the 1.1100 level, bearish in the short-term.
The greenback continued to appreciate Thursday, resulting in the EUR/USD pair losing the 1.1100 level for the first in two weeks. The shared currency attempted to recover some ground during London trading hours, helped by mostly encouraging German data, although the pair resumed its decline with Wall Street’s opening with the American dollar reaching fresh daily highs against most major rivals. Ebbing concerns about the conflict in the Middle-East was the reason behind the dollar’s gains.
Germany released the November Current Account, which was up by €24.9B, while Industrial Production in the same month, rose by 1.1% when compared to October. The yearly reading declined by 2.6%, better than the -3.8% forecasted. The Trade Balance surplus, however, declined to €18.3B, missing the market’s expectations. The US released initial jobless claims for the week ended January 3 which came in at 214K beating the 220K expected.
This Friday, the US will release December employment data. The country is expected to have added 164K new jobs, after gaining 226K positions in November. The unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 3.5%, as well as the participation rate foreseen at 63.2%. Average Hourly Earnings are seen up by 0.3% MoM and by 3.1% YoY, pretty much unchanged when compared to the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance at around 1.1135, with bears on the drivers’ seat as long as the price remains below this level. The short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continued developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, while now battling the 200 SMA. Technical indicators hold within negative levels and close to oversold readings, reflecting sellers’ dominance.
Support levels: 1.1095 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1135 1.1160 1.1200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
