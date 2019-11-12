- The USD on Monday was weighed down by renewed US-China trade uncertainty.
- The uptick lacked any strong follow-through ahead of the German ZEW survey.
The EUR/USD pair managed to find some support ahead of the key 1.10 psychological mark and edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, snapping five consecutive sessions of losing streak. A modest US Dollar pullback from multi-week tops – amid renewed traded uncertainty – turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the major. It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that trade talks were going “very nicely,” but there was no agreement yet on rollback of existing tariffs.
Focus remains on trade developments
Apart from a subdued USD demand, the shared currency was further supported by reports that Trump this week is expected to extend the deadline for imposing up to 25% tariffs on European auto imports for another six months. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped near 50-day SMA as traders awaited the next development in the US-China trade talks. Hence, the key focus will be on Trump’s appearance at the New York Economic Club later during the US trading session on Tuesday.
In the meantime, the release of the German ZEW Survey – expected to rebound from -22.8 to -13.0 in November – will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus. This will be followed by a scheduled speech by the Fed Governor Richard Clarida, which might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent slide below the 1.1075 horizontal support has already confirmed a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart. However, traders might now wait for a sustained break below the 1.10 mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0955-50 region before eventually aiming to challenge the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront some supply near the 1.1045-50 region and is closely followed by the double-top neckline support breakpoint and the 1.1100 handle. Momentum beyond the mentioned hurdles, leading to a subsequent strength beyond 100-day SMA, might trigger a short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the 1.1165-70 heavy supply zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 50-DMA ahead of German ZEW, Trump
EUR/USD is seen moving back and forth in a 15-pips trading range around 1.1030 ahead of the European open, having faced rejection on several attempts to regain the 1.1050 level. Focus remains on the Germany ZEW Survey and US President Trump’s speech.
GBP/USD benefits from UK political plays ahead of jobs data
GBP/USD seesaws near-weekly high as increasing odds of the Tory leadership favor the bulls. Sluggish risk-tone and overall USD strength tame recovery around 21-day SMA. The UK jobs report, US President Trump’s comments and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
USD/JPY: 5-DMA caps the upside amid cautious trading
Amid looming concerns over the US-China trade deal and Hong Kong unrest, the USD/JPY pair faces stiff resistance at 5-DMA at 109.19 that now caps the further upside, with the Asian equities trading mostly mixed. But the downside remains limited by fresh dollar strength.
AUD/USD attempts a tepid bounce from nine-day lows
AUD/USD enjoyed good two-way businesses so far in Asia this Tuesday, having risen to 0.6854 highs before taking a sharp U-turn to hit fresh nine-day lows near 0.6835 region. The spot is currently attempting a minor recovery towards 0.6850, with the focus now on Trump’s speech.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus
Despite on-going doubts concerning the US-China trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it hovers around $1,455 so far this Tuesday.