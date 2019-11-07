EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1052
- EU Commission downgraded the Union’s growth forecasts for this year and the next.
- USD demand resurged amid Wall-Street hitting fresh all-time highs.
- EUR/USD to fall further on a break below next Fibonacci support at 1.1030.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh three-week low of 1.1035 as risk-appetite was combined with negative news coming from the Union. The European Commission decided to downgrade its growth forecasts for this year and the next, indicating that “the external environment has become much less supportive and uncertainty is running high.” The news fueled the decline of the pair, as the dollar was already enjoying some substantial demand on the back of risk appetite. This last came after the Chinese Commerce Ministry said that the country has agreed with the US to cancel existing tariffs in different phases if a trade deal is reached.
Germany released September Industrial Production, which came in worse than expected, down by 0.6% in the month and by 4.3% when compared to a year earlier. The US, on the other hand, released just minor data, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 1, which came in at 211K, beating the market’s expectations.
This Friday, Germany will release the September Trade Balance, seen posting a surplus of €18.1B, while the US will release the preliminary estimate of the November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 95.9 from the previous 95.5.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has broken below the 38.2% retracement of its October rally at around 1.1060, accelerating its decline afterwards. In the 4 hours chart, the price is now developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators have recovered within negative levels, but remain near daily lows, indicating strong selling interest. The pair will likely accelerate its decline on a break below 1.1030, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.1030 1.1000 1.0970
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050
The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.
USD/JPY advances to highest level since May near 109.50
The USD/JPY started the day below the 109 handle on Thursday and spent the Asian session in a calm manner but rose sharply during the European trading hours after China's Commerce Ministry said that the United States and China have agreed to roll back tariffs.
US Dollar Index: initial hurdle remains at 98.00
The upside in the index met a tough barrier in the 98.00 neighbourhood for the time being, or monthly highs. In the meantime, the positive view on DXY remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.48.
Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today
Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.