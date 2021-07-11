The EUR/USD pair fell short of losing its bearish potential in the daily chart. The pair keeps developing below the 61.8% retracement of its March/May rally at 1.1920, the main resistance level. The 20 SMA heads lower almost vertically above the current level, extending its slump below converging 100 and 200 SMAs. The Momentum indicator is retreating from its midline, while the RSI hovers advances just modestly at around 41. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 20 SMA provided support, although a bearish 100 SMA contained advances. Technical indicators are neutral within positive levels, suggesting a test of the mentioned 1.1920 level is possible in the near-term.

The macroeconomic calendar had little to offer. The ECB published the Minutes of their latest meeting, which showed that members debated reducing bond purchases but broadly agreed that preserving favourable financial conditions over the period of the pandemic remains essential. The US published May Wholesale Inventories, which increased to 1.3%, worse than the 1.1% expected. There are no macro releases to take care of on Monday.

The EUR/USD pair extended its recovery on Friday to close the week with modest gains at 1.1875. The market’s mood improved, with Wall Street posting substantial gains and government bond yields recovering further from fresh multi-month lows, all of which played against the greenback. Market participants struggled through the week to digest the latest coronavirus-related news, as the spread of the Delta variant fueled fears of another economic setback, but shrugged off concerns ahead of the weekly close.

