EUR/USD analysis: still unable to settle above 1.0600
EUR/USD Current price: 1.0562
The American dollar weakened further in the Asian trading session, sending the EUR/USD up to 1.0626, a fresh weekly high, although the pair changed course mid European morning, unable to sustain gains above the 1.0600 level. There were no macroeconomic news in the EU, while in the US, data were mixed, with the number of jobs´ openings little changed in November at 5.522 million, against expectations of 5.555M and below previous 5.451M. The NFIB Business Optimism Index for November, jumped to 105.8 beating expectations and previous 98.4, the biggest confidence monthly rise since 1980 and the highest since the end of 2004.
The greenback has been generally soft in the near-term, but the long term scenario, with healthy employment, growing inflation, and the Central Bank being the only in the tightening path, continues favoring dollar's gains in the longer run. Intraday, the absence of macroeconomic releases has left majors at the goodwill of sentiment, led by stocks. With European and American equities generally up, the dollar closes higher against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.0550 and trades a few pips above it by the end of the US session, offering now a neutral stance in the 4 hours chart, as the price is stuck around the 23.6% retracement of its latest monthly slide and the 20 SMA, both around 1.0565, while technical indicators have turned modestly lower around their mid-lines, lacking directional momentum. A break below 1.0500 should see the pair resuming its decline, while only beyond 1.0650, December 29th high, the pair can gather some upward momentum and extend its upward corrective move up to 1.0710.
Support levels: 1.0530 1.0490 1.0445
Resistance levels: 1.0580 1.0620 1.0650
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.