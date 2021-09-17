EUR/USD
The decline of the EUR/USD currency exchange rate eventually reached the 1.1750 level, where it found support in the round exchange rate level and the weekly S2 simple pivot point. By zooming in the chart, it can be clearly observed that the rate bounced off exactly from the pivot point.
On Friday, the currency pair recovered and passed the resistance of the 1.1770, which slowed down the rate's recovery on Thursday. By the middle of European trading hours, the pair had reached the combined resistance of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1784 and the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.1790.
If the rate manages to break the resistance of the weekly S1 and the 55-hour SMA, the EUR/USD could surge to the 100-hour SMA at the 1.1800 level. Note that the 1.1800 level has been impacting the rate on its own, without the help of other technical indicators. In addition, take into account that a surge above the 200-hour SMA might reach the 200-hour SMA at 1.1815.
On the other hand, a bounce off from the described resistance levels could look for support first in the 1.1770 mark and afterwards the weekly S2 simple pivot point and the 1.1750 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after US data misses estimates
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, paring its recovery from earlier in the day as the safe-haven dollar is bid. US Consumer Sentiment missed estimates with 72 points in September. The financial woes of China's Evergrande are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD trades under 1.38 amid on UK data, dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading under 1.38 after UK Retail Sales figures disappointed with -0.9% in August, worse than expected. Brexit uncertainty and dollar demand weighed on the pair earlier.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, drops closer to $1,750 level
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and dropped to the lower end of the daily trading range during the early North American session.
Experts say Ripple will win SEC lawsuit, which might propel XRP to new all-time highs
The latest development in the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is that documents are classified as privileged and blocked for public viewing. Though institutional investors are yet to take big bets on the altcoin in 2021, retail investors are actively trading in XRP.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.