- EUR/USD remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Monday.
- Worries about the coronavirus benefitted the USD and kept exerting pressure.
- Bulls managed to defend 1.10 mark; US Durable Goods eyed for a fresh impetus.
The selling pressure around the shared currency remained unabated on the first day of a new trading week and dragged the EUR/USD pair to fresh multi-week lows, closer to the key 1.10 psychological mark. The pair remained depressed for the third consecutive session and was further pressurized by the German IFO Survey results, which showed that the Business Climate deteriorated to 95.9 in January from 96.3 previous.
On the other hand, the US dollar benefitted from the prevailing risk-off environment amid intensifying worries over the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Meanwhile, the anti-risk flow led to an intraday slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually kept a lid on the USD appreciating move. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped to its lowest level since October 10 and the 2-year note rate fell to a more than three-month low.
This coupled with a surprise drop in US new home sales failed to impress the USD bulls and helped ease the bearish pressure surrounding the major. The Commerce Department reported on Monday that new home sales fell 0.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 units in December, well below the 1.5% rise expected. The pair managed to find some support near the 1.10 area and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for releases from the Eurozone. Later during the early North-American session, the US Durable Goods Orders data will influence the USD price dynamics. This will be followed by the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities ahead of the latest FOMC monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair seems to have found some support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move. Heading into Wednesday’s key event risk, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below the mentioned support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Some follow-through selling below the November swing lows support near the 1.0980 region will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.0900 round figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1060 region (50% Fibo. level) now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent recovery attempt is more likely to confront some heavy supply, rather remain capped near the 1.1090-1.1100 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD has erased December gains, eyes 1.1000 support
EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10. The bid tone around the US dollar could strengthen on growing coronavirus fears and if the US Durable Goods better estimates.
GBP/USD awaits BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off
GBP/USD struggles for direction above 1.3050 amid a lack of major catalysts. China’s coronavirus, fears of hard Brexit weigh on the pair. Recently positive data indicate a less dovish BOE statement and intermediate strength.
Forex Today: Calm amid China’s coronavirus storm; US data in spotlight
China's coronavirus rapid spread and the rising death toll ensued a slump in the Asian equities. However, a sense of calm prevailed across G10 fx space, with most majors in tight trading ranges, as the US dollar held steady near two-month highs.
Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern
Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off
USD/JPY consolidates the recovery from a nearly three-week low around 109.00. Despite the uptick, the spot remains vulnerable amid bearish MACD and risk-off action in the Asian equities, fuelled by the China coronavirus outbreak.