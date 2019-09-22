EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1017
- Risk aversion fueled by trade tensions, US deploying forces in the Middle East.
- September preliminary Markit indexes to be out this Monday.
- EUR/USD technically bearish as long as below 1.1085.
Risk aversion took over the FX board on Friday, weighing on high-yielding assets. The EUR/USD pair, finished the week just a handful of pips above the 1.1000 figure amid mounting tensions between the US and China. News that Chinese agricultural officials, who were expected to visit US farm states next week, have cancelled the visit, spurred the negative sentiment, fueled by comments from US President Trump, who said that an increase in China’s agricultural purchase would not be enough and that he wants a “complete deal.”
Risk aversion and growth
Data from the EU released by the end of the week was mixed, as German’s Producer Prices were worst than anticipated in August, down by 0.5% in the month and up by just 0.3% when compared to a year earlier. However, the preliminary estimate for the EU Consumer Confidence improved to -6.5 in September. The US macroeconomic calendar remained empty. Following the market’s close, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced that the Pentagon will deploy US forces to the Middle East, which will be “defensive in nature,” a result of the Iranian attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The news will likely keep risk aversion fueled at the weekly opening.
This Monday, Markit will release the preliminary estimates of September PMI for the Union and the US. The market’s forecasts point for slight improvements in the Union’s manufacturing output, although still expected in contraction territory. In the US, on the other hand, the indexes are foreseen barely holding in expansion territory.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has finished the week around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline, after failing for a second consecutive week to surpass the 61.8% retracement of the same decline, confine, however, to familiar levels. In the daily chart, the Momentum indicator turned flat in positive ground, but the RSI heads lower around 44, while the pair settled below bearish moving averages, all of which skews the risk to the downside. Shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the downside is also favoured as the pair is developing below its moving averages, while technical indicators stand within negative levels, although without clear directional strength.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0955 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1085 1.1120
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit.
USD/JPY drops to one-week lows on trade war headlines
The USD/JPY fell during the American session following reports that the Montana Farm Bureau said China's delegation has canceled a planned trip to view US agriculture.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break
ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.
Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.