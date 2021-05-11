USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY spent the week holding the 100 month MA support at 109.00/108.90 until a break lower to on the NFP number on Friday which is more negative for this week. We bottomed exactly at the next target of 108.40/35.
EURJPY beat 16 month trend line resistance at 131.40/60 for a buy signal & TOPPED EXACTLY at the next target of the April high at 132.30/40.
CADJPY beat 14 year trend line resistance at 8910/30 (& bottomed exactly here on Friday) but TOPPED EXACTLY AT 14 year 38.2% Fibonacci resistance at 9010/30.
Daily analysis
USDJPY holding below the 100 month MA resistance at 108.90/109.00 is more negative for this week. However we bottomed exactly at the 2021 ascending trend line support at 108.40/35. A break below 108.25 therefore should be a sell signal this week initially targeting 107.80/70 & 107.20/10.
The pair topped exactly at first resistance at 1083.90/109.00. Shorts need stops above 109.20. A break higher targets 109.70/80.
EURJPY finally beat 16 month trend line resistance at 131.50/70 to retest the April high at 132.30/40. WE TOPPED EXACTLY HERE. A break higher looks likely (eventually, we do not know when) targeting 6 year trend line resistance at 133.05/25. Shorts need stops above 133.55.
Strong support at 131.80/70. Longs need stops below 131.50. A break lower to targets 131.10/00.
CADJPY key support at the 14 year trend line & 200 month moving average at 8930/00. (We bottomed exactly here on Friday). The pair TOPPED EXACTLY at 14 year 38.2% Fibonacci resistance at 9010/30. A break above 9040 this week is a major longer term buy signal.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
