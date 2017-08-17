EUR/JPY analysis: risk sentiment helps yen regaining the upside

The EUR/JPY pair fell for a second consecutive day, trimming all of its weekly gains to end a few pips below 129.00, as the Japanese yen resumed its advance during the American session. Plummeting equities and yields, alongside with a terror attack in Barcelona fueled demand for the safe-haven currency in the US session, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 2.20% intraday, near Friday's close of 2.21%. The 4 hours chart shows that the price extended its decline below its 100 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest gaining downward traction above the largest, whilst technical indicators resumed their declines within bearish territory, favoring a downward extension for the upcoming session, moreover if Asian equities replicate the sour tone of their overseas counterparts.

