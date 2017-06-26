EUR/JPY analysis: risk appetite leads the way higher
EUR/JPY Current price: 124.97
The EUR/JPY pair surged to its highest in 4-weeks, flirting with the 125.00 level at the end of the US session, amid a weaker JPY. The Japanese currency eased early London, following a sharp decline in gold prices, which dragged the safe-haven currency lower against all of its major rivals, although losses remained limited amid the poor performance of US Treasury yields, which edged marginally lower this Monday. Japan has nothing to offer during the upcoming Asian session, which means its crosses will trade mostly on sentiment, with the scale lean towards the downside, should yields keep falling. Technically, the pair presents a modest positive tone intraday, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price has advanced far above its 100 and 200 SMAs, both still horizontal but well-below the current level, whilst technical indicators are aiming higher after consolidating within positive territory. The pair has a major resistance at 125.80, where the pair topped twice this year, and would need to break beyond it to confirm a sustainable recovery ahead.
Support levels: 124.40 123.90 123.65
Resistance levels: 125.35 125.80 126.30
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.