EUR/JPY analysis: consolidative phase extends, downside limited
EUR/JPY Current price: 123.15
The EUR/JPY pair ended the week at the higher end of its latest range, but remains unable to find a certain direction trading within a well-define extent since mid December. The pair recovered ground on Friday, as the yen eased against all of its major rivals following a recovery in US yields. The 10-year note benchmark recovered from a five-week low posted following the FOMC's up to 2.42% from previous 2.37%, while those of the 30-year bonds recovered from 2.96%, a seven-week low, to 3.00%. According to the daily chart, and despite the lack of a clear trend, the pair presents a modest upward tone, given that the pair has entered a consolidative stage after topping at 124.09 on December 15th, bouncing on approaches to 121.40, the 23.6% retracement on the October/December bullish run. Furthermore, and in the same chart, technical indicators have bounced modestly from their mid-lines, whilst the 100 DMA is crossing above the 200 DMA for the first time since late November. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have turned modestly lower within positive territory, whilst the price stands above a horizontal 100 SMA that reflects the current neutral stance.
Support levels: 122.60 121.90 121.40
Resistance levels: 123.50 124.10 124.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.