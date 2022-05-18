The Japanese yen moved sideways on Wednesday after the relatively weak economic data from Japan. According to the country’s statistics agency, the economy contracted in the first three months of the year. The agency attributed the decline to the rising import costs amid a weaker yen. Also, the crisis in Ukraine contributed to the crisis. The GDP declined by an annualized rate of 1%, which was lower than the median estimates of 1.8%. These numbers came a day after Fumio Kishida’s government approved a $21 billion supplementary budget made up of subsidies and cash handouts to low-income households.
The British pound slipped even after the latest consumer and producer inflation data. According to the statistics agency, the country’s consumer inflation rose to a 40-year high of 9% in April. This inflation is about double what the BOE predicted a few months ago. Now, the BOE believes that rising energy prices will push the headline CPI to 10%. Still, the numbers revealed that UK house prices declined slightly in March. Prices increased by 9.8%, down from 11.3% in February. The average home price in the UK was 278,000 pounds.
UK stocks were little changed as investors reflected on the strong inflation numbers in the UK and the hawkish statement by the Fed chair. In a statement on Wednesday, the chair said that the bank will continue hiking interest rates. The FTSE 100 also reacted to corporate earnings from some of the biggest companies in the index. Anglo American delivered upbeat results, which it attributed to higher commodity prices. Burberry, on the other hand, warned about its annual sales as the Chinese economy continued slowing.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair retreated from its weekly high of 1.2505. It is now trading at 1.2415, which is above the 25-day moving average. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in an upward trend while the Relative Vigor Index (RVI) has made a bearish crossover pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support level at 1.2300.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair moved sideways as investors reacted to the hawkish statement by the Fed chair. The pair is between the middle and upper line of Bollinger Bands. It is also slightly above the important support level at 1.0480, which was the lowest level on May 6th. The RSI has pointed downwards while volume has been falling. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range during the American session.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair remained in a tight range as consolidation in the crypto industry continued. It is trading at the 2,000 level where it has been in the past few days. The pair has formed a bearish pennant pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. The pair is trading along the envelopes indicator while the MACD has moved above the neutral level. The pair will likely have a bearish breakout.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.