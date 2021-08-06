US stocks rose sharply on Thursday as investors reacted to the strong earnings season. The Dow Jones rose by more than 270 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 26 and 115 points, respectively. Many companies have reported strong quarterly results in the past two weeks, signaling that there is still growth. Some of the firms that published strong results this week are General Motors, Uber, Moderna, and Zillow. Other firms expected to publish their results today are Shift4 Payments, Motorola, and TripAdvisor.
The US dollar tilted higher as traders waited for the latest non-farm payrolls data. The numbers are expected to show that the economy added more than 700k jobs in July as the reopening accelerated. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.7% while wages are expected to rise. On Wednesday, data by ADP showed that private payrolls rose by 330k, which was substantially below the expected 650k. And yesterday, data by the Bureau of Labour Statistics revealed that the number of initial jobless claims rose by 385k.
Ethereum price jumped after developers conducted the London hard fork. The fork’s goal is to help scale the network and make it more user friendly. It will also reduce the number of new coins in circulation by introducing the concept of burning. Further, the fork will also help reduce transaction fees. It is part of the process known as ETH 2.0, which will transition Ethereum from a proof of work to a proof of stake technology.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. The pair has jumped by more than 50% from its lowest level in July. Along the way, it has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving average. It has also risen above the key resistance levels at 2,000 and 2,500. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising, with the next target being at 3,000.
BTC/USD
The BTCUSD pair has been in a tight range recently. It is trading at 40,490, which is lower than this week’s high of 42,000. On the 4 hour chart, the price is along the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. The RSI has made a bearish divergence while the MACD has moved close to the neutral level. This price is also close to the highest level on June 16. Therefore, a breakout above 42,500 will be a bullish sign.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair tilted lower during the Asian session. The pair dropped to a low of 1.1822 as traders wait for the latest US nonfarm payrolls data. It also moved below the 25-day moving average. A closer look shows that it has formed a double-top pattern. Therefore, the pair will likely maintain the bearish trend as bears target the key level at 1.1750.
EUR/USD: Bearish impulse eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1800, renewing weekly bottom ahead of the European open. Firmer Treasury yields back the US dollar amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock. US data keeps tapering tantrums alive amid the pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 amid stronger dollar, NFP eyed
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 on NFP Friday. US dollar index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed’s tapering expectations. Sterling remains unaffected by a mild BOE’s hawkish tilt.
Gold bears brace for $1,782 with eyes on US NFP
Gold remains offered around $1,801, down 0.18% intraday, while keeping the break of key support during Friday’s Asian session. While strong rebound of the US Treasury yields and record equities weighed on the metal prices the previous day.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.