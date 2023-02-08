General trend
- Nikkei 225 declines amid earnings [SoftBank, Nintendo, Sharp].
- Japanese companies due to report earnings include Fujifilm, AGC, McDonald’s Japan.
- Taiwan Semi might issue monthly sales this week.
- China might also release monthly lending data.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.3%.
-BHP [BHP.AU]: Notes fatal incident at Port Hedland; operations at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) suspended for 24 hours as safety precaution.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B vs. A$1.0B indicated in 3.00% Nov 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.6854% v 3.3903% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.5x v 2.78x prior.
- (AU) Economists raise terminal RBA cash rate forecast to 3.85% v 3.60% prior [follows hawkish Feb RBA policy statement] - US financial press poll.
- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury: Auckland floods to add 0.4% to 1H inflation.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Hipkins: Policy to be focused on the cost of living; minimum wage to rise in line with CPI from Apr [Q4 2022 CPI rose by 7.2% y/y].
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens flat at 21,283.
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,251.
- (CN) Follow Up: US says China military has a 'balloon surveillance program' - Washington Post.
- (CN) Wuhan (China) said to ease limits on home purchases - Chinese press.
- (CN) China: 2 homegrown COVID treatments to be covered by state insurance; the companies are Simcere Pharma and Shanghai Junshi.
- (CN) China EV supply chain faces overcapacity risk - Chinese press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY641B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY393B prior; Net injects CNY486B v CNY78B drain prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7752 v 6.7967 prior.
- *(CN) hina Jan foreign reserves: $3.184T V $3.155TE; gold portion rise for the 3rd straight month.
- (CN) China President Xi: Reiterates stance to strive to achieve an overall improvement in economic operations.
- (CN) China Preliminary Jan Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales at 1.24M -41% y/y - PCA.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens flat at 27,690.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with planned amounts.
- (JP) Japan Dec BOP Current Account: ¥33.4B v ¥112.0Be; Adj Current Account: ¥1.2T v ¥1.236Te.
- (JP) Japan Jan Bank Lending Y/Y: 3.1% v 2.7% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 3.5% v 3.0% prior.
- (JP) Japan MOF issues Jan Flows Data: Japanese purchased net ¥1.12T in Foreign Bonds; Foreigners sold net ¥4.24T in Japan bonds.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Reiterates BOJ Governor choice concerns basic economic policy; Is mindful of very strong market attention.
- (JP) Japan to end blanket testing for all travelers from China upon arrival - Japanese press.
Korea
- Kospi opens +0.7% at 2,469.
- (KR) South Korea Dec Current Account: +$2.7B v -$0.6B prior.
Other Asia
- (IN) India central bank (RBI) raises repurchase rate by 25BPS TO 6.50%; as expected.
- (PH) Philippines Central Bank Gov Medalla: Can't rule out another surprise after CPI data, not ruling out a surprise supply shock after Jan [follows hotter Jan CPI data].
North America
- (US) Fed Chair Powell: Disinflationary process has begun, but we are at the very early stages.
- (US) President Biden: Reiterates US seeks competition and not conflict with China - State of the Union.
Europe
- (UK) National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) raises forecasts for UK CPI in 2023 and 2024; cuts 2023 and 2024 GDP forecasts.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 +0.4% , Hang Seng -0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.3% ; Kospi +1.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +1%; FTSE100 flat.
- EUR 1.0735-1.0721 ; JPY 131.38-130.72 ; AUD 0.6970-0.6944 ;NZD 0.6332-0.6309.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,888/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $77.31/brl; Copper +0.2% at $4.0750/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow range above 1.0700 ahead of the European open. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2050 amid subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2050, consolidating the renewed uptick heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable pair justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold bulls seem to lack conviction on the road to recovery Premium
Gold price is attempting another run toward the $1,900 this Wednesday, building on its recovery from four-week troughs of $1,860. The latest uptick in the Gold price could be associated with a broadly subdued United States Dollar.
Why Cosmos price is likely to rally toward $17 in February
Cosmos price continues to display strength as the uptrend seems unfazed by investors who may be taking profit off January's 70% gain. Considering the overall bullish stance in the crypto market, a 15% rally from today’s market value is a conservative estimate.
Soft landing, hard landing, no landing?
The Dollar has started the year on a soft footing on the view that the Fed can respond to a soft US landing, as the Rest of the World recovers. The recent run of data, especially out of the US, questions whether the Fed needs to cut rates at all.